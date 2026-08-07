What We Learned at Seahawks Training Camp: Byron Murphy II Is a Rising Star

RENTON, Wash.—It’s no secret that the Seahawks prefer to have versatile defenders who can create plenty of flexibility for coach Mike Macdonald.

However, Byron Murphy II has no interest in moving away from his specialty like fellow defensive tackle Leonard Williams, one of the league’s rare interior players who can excel on the outside.

“I’m an interior guy,” said Murphy with a smile, when speaking to Sports Illustrated after Friday’s training camp practice. “I can get out on the edge and rush now and then, but I’d rather be on the inside.”

The Seahawks have no issue with Murphy staying in the middle of the defensive line because so much occurs from him being a 6'0", 306-pound wrecking ball. He’s a bit undersized for the position, which caused him some trouble during his rookie 2024 season. Still, Murphy’s elite strength eventually allowed him to find his footing before taking off in his second season and helping the Seahawks win the Super Bowl. He consistently clogged running lanes and often found himself in the backfield, recording seven sacks and 13 QB hits during his memorable ’25 season.

If last season was considered his breakout campaign, then he might be headed for a career year in 2026 with his ascension likely not stopping any time soon. He’s on the cusp of being one of the league’s premier defensive tackles, and he has already done enough to show the critical draft pundits that they were wrong about his lack of size potentially being a problem at the next level.

Murphy declined the verbal victory lap when asked about it on Friday. He benefited from the doubt, and besides, he already did plenty of celebrating this offseason with the Lombardi Trophy.

“It didn’t really bother me,” Murphy said. “I’ve been hearing that since high school. People have been saying I’m undersized; my arms are too short. It doesn’t do anything but make me go harder.”

Byron Murphy II is a wrecking ball 💪🏽📈 pic.twitter.com/tUp6e4r9JJ — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) August 7, 2026

The defending Super Bowl champions have gone about their business, while the Rams have gotten the bulk of the headlines in the NFC West after their trades for Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie. But Seattle will likely again be in the mix for another title because Murphy, a 2024 first-rounder, isn’t the only player on its roster that continues to improve.

Last year, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon reached superstar status in their third seasons. Murphy could make a similar kind of leap. Tight end AJ Barner, the 2024 fourth-round pick, will also be entering his third season. The team’s other tight end, Elijah Arroyo, is a ’25 second-rounder. And there’s a chance offensive guard Grey Zabel, last year’s first-round selection, is even better than his impactful rookie year.

Another 2025 second-rounder, safety Nick Emmanwori, could also be better when he returns from his ankle injury. And this doesn’t even include the 2026 draft class, with first-round running back Jadarian Price putting together a strong training camp.

So, the Seahawks will be fine despite the lack of headlines. And who knows, maybe Seattle will continue to have the better interior defensive line when compared to its rival from L.A., even if Aaron Donald comes out of retirement .

Here’s what else I learned from visiting the Seahawks on Friday. …

Murphy on possibly playing against Donald

I asked Murphy about his thoughts regarding the possibility of Donald ending his two-year retirement and returning to the Rams. Murphy studied Donald’s game while in high school and in college at Texas, but he didn’t get the chance to play a game against Donald’s team because he retired before Murphy’s rookie year in the NFL.

“I’d be cool, and it would be a good battle if he does come back,” Murphy said. “That’s good for him, but I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about my team and me.”

The possibility of Aaron Donald’s return to the Rams is looming over the NFC West. | USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks must be tired of hearing about the Rams when they were the ones who beat them in the thrilling NFC title game last season. But from an outside perspective, it would be fun to see the legendary defensive tackle in the same game as the next up-and-coming interior defender.

Murphy has received plenty of comparisons to Donald because they’re both undersized for the position. The third-year player actually didn’t play defensive tackle until he got to high school.

“I played running back and linebacker,” Murphy said. “I didn’t start playing defensive tackle until my 10th grade year in high school. Around that time, I was watching guys like Aaron Donald and Quinnen Williams, guys that played like me or have similar body types, including Grady Jarrett.”

Seahawks embrace Hard Knocks cameras

The Hard Knocks cameras were pretty easy to spot during practice. The crew of 30-plus people had giant microphones hovering around the players.

I was told that the players and coaches have all embraced the TV spotlight and have been eager to display their team culture.

“It’s a new experience for me,” Murphy said. “I tell myself to be the same, even if the camera isn’t here. I’m a quiet guy, so I don’t really say too much anyway.”

Sam Darnold hits the field for Seahawks practice 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jCSmW2g4hT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 7, 2026

One more thing I learned …

It’s extremely difficult to do your job with raucous crowd noise. The Seahawks played stadium noise throughout practice in an attempt to simulate a game-day environment.

That was meant more for the players, but the nonstop noise definitely rattled me. Good thing I’m not on the field on Sundays.