Memphis vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

If you're looking for some Friday night college football action to bet on, we have a great game in the American Conference between the Memphis Tigers and the Tulane Green Wave.

Memphis has ripped off two straight wins to begin its conference play, while the Green Wave fell to Army 20-17 in its first conference game of the season this past weekend.

The Tigers are favorites to win the conference at +200, but if they get upset on Friday night, it will blow the conference wide open.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this American Conference matchup.

Memphis vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Memphis -6.5 (-120)

Tulane +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Memphis -260

Tulane +210

Total

OVER 53.5 (-110)

UNDER 53.5 (-110)

Memphis vs. Tulane How to Watch

Date: Friday, October 16

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Memphis record: 5-1 (2-0 in American)

Tulane record: 2-3 (0-1 in American)

Memphis vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Tulane is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Memphis is 4-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-2 in Memphis games this season

Tulane is 2-3 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 3-2 in Tulane games this season

Memphis vs. Tulane Key Player to Watch

Marcus Strokes, QB - Memphis Tigers

Marcus Strokes has had a strong start to his season with the Tigers. He has completed 70.1% of his passes for 1,535 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. If Memphis can win and cover in this game, Strokes will be a main reason for it.

Memphis vs. Tulane Prediction and Best Bet

All signs point to Memphis winning and covering in this game. The Tigers' advanced metrics have been fantastic this season, ranking 25th in adjusted EPA per play, 21st in net yards per play, and 29th in net success rate. Meanwhile, the Green Wave ranks 118th, 74th, and 120th in those three respective metrics.

Tulane doesn't do anything well defensively, which means the Tigers' offense can use any of their weapons to attack them.

The only thing holding the Tigers back this season has been the fact that they have the 116th-worst average starting field position. If their defense and special teams can give them more favorable starting positions, they're going to take off in a hurry.

I'll lay the points with Memphis.

Pick: Memphis -6.5 (-120) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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