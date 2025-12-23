Red Raider Fans Wish No. 4 this Holiday Season

These four final holiday wishes are for Texas Tech teams to accomplish amazing feats this season.

The Lady Raiders are undefeated with a 14-0 record and 1-0 in Big 12 play thus far. This wish is technically very unlikely to happen but they can do what they did back in 1993.

Holiday Wish No. 4: The Texas Tech Lady Raiders to win the national championship in basketball this season for their second national title.

In the 1993 NCAA Tournament, the Texas Tech women's basketball team entered the tournament as one of the No. 2 seeds. That year, they won their first game of the tournament by only six points over No. 7 seed Washington. They played much better in their next game by defeating No. 3 seed USC by 20 points. In the regional finals, they played outstandingly once again, defeating No. 4 seed Colorado by 25 points to advance to the Final Four.

In the Final Four, they defeated No. 1 seed Vanderbilt by 14 points to advance to the finals with an opportunity to win a national championship. They faced another No. 1 seed in Ohio State, and Lady Raider future Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes played outstandingly and put up 47 points, setting a single-game championship scoring record and being named the Most Outstanding Player, leading her team to a two-point victory and the program's first national championship.

Now, this season's Lady Raiders team is finally ranked in the AP top 25 at No. 21 and not ranked higher, even though they defeated No. 15 Baylor. However, this Lady Raider's team has defeated four Power Four conference opponents this season, and they have won many games by 20 or more points. However, the reason to believe that winning a national title started with defeating the Bears this past weekend.

The Lady Raiders shocked No. 15 Baylor with a 61-60 win on the road at Waco in their first conference game of the season. This victory was the most decisive moment of the season for several reasons. The victory put an end to a 31-game losing streak against Baylor, which had been in place since 2011. This was the program's first win in Waco since 2004. However, why can't fans wish for the possibility of winning a national championship? There are reasons to believe it is a possibility.



Texas Tech's Bailey Maupin | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bailey Maupin, a junior guard, continues to be the team's key player. She recently scored more than 1,500 points in her career and made the game-winning free throws with 3.4 seconds left to beat Baylor. Her teammate Snudda Collins, a veteran, scored 21 points (17 in the second half) and was the offensive spark versus Baylor.

Snudda Collins with turnaround jumper 🙌🙌#Big12WBB | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/ULK9rO0u6V — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) December 17, 2025

The Lady Raiders have been a defensive force, giving up the 8th fewest points per game in the country. They have kept 10 of their 14 opponents from making more than 35% of their shots. The Lady Raiders also beat their opponents by an average of 25.8 points, which is the 21st highest margin in the country.

These Lady Raiders still have a lot to prove to be considered national title contenders, but they have not lost this season, and they are playing very well. Hopefully, this holiday wish comes true for Texas Tech fans.

More From Texas Tech On SI