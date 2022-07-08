Red Raiders Ranked No. 9 In Preseason Big 12 Poll

The Big 12 released their conference predictions for the 2022 season on Thursday.

As the offseason continues, bringing us one step close to the start of college football season, more and more predictions come out.

On Thursday the Big 12 released their preseason conference predictions, and they were not kind to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, predicting them to finish ninth in the Big 12.

Their prediction for the Big 12 is as follows:

1. Baylor

2. Oklahoma

3. Oklahoma State

4. Texas

5. Kansas State

6. Iowa State

7. TCU

8. West Virginia

9. Texas Tech

10. Kansas

New coach Joey McGuire will likely deal with growing pains during his first season in Lubbock, as the Red Raiders might not quite be ready to compete in the Big 12. However, they should remain competitive in conference play and give teams a run for their money.

That being said, the Red Raiders are likely a year or two away under McGuire from once again contending for Big 12 titles. If McGuire can turn his stacked 2023 recruiting class into success on the field then the future is bright in Lubbock.

For now though, temper expectations in year one under McGuire. The Red Raiders will certainly be competitive in most games, as they will likely finish better than ninth in the Big 12, but they are still not ready to compete for a Big 12 title quite yet.

