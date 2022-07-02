Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Red Raiders vs. Texas Longhorns in Week 4

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will open up Big 12 play on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Lubbock when the Texas Longhorns come to town looking to get a win amidst a crowd that is likely to be the rowdiest of the season at Jones AT&T Stadium.

It's the third-straight year that the heated in-state rivals will begin the conference slate against one another. Last season, the Longhorns obliterated the Red Raiders 70-35 in Austin. The loss marked Texas Tech's fourth-straight defeat against Texas, as the Longhorns easily lead the all-time series 54-17.

But despite the loss, Tech finished with a better record (7-6) than Texas, as the blowout win for the Longhorns served as nothing more than bragging rights. The Red Raiders got to play in a bowl game while the Horns sat at home and watched.

Last week, we previewed the Week 3 matchup with the North Carolina State Wolfpack. We've now given the Longhorns a look, previewing what they have offer in general, on offense, and on defense.

Now, the staff at RedRaiderReview.com, will give its score predictions for the Big 12 opener between Texas and Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Timm Hamm - Editor-in-Chief

The Red Raiders will be a much-improved team in 2022 under first-year coach Joey McGuire, but so will the Longhorns. Coming off a 5-7 season and with a presumed new signal-caller in Quinn Ewers. While the Red Raiders will be trending upward, they'll be no match for the Longhorns, even at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas 35, Texas Tech 14

Matt Galatzan - Editor & Staff Writer

I think the Red Raiders are going to be up for their first rivalry matchup with the Longhorns, and catching them early in the season as the new transfers begin to get adjusted could make things interesting. However I think this Longhorns team is going to be too talented for the Red Raiders to handle. It might be tight early, but I expect Texas to pull away in the second half.

Texas 45, Texas Tech 24

Cole Thompson - Staff Writer & Columnist

Texas Tech has the right tools to complete an upset at home. Everything will come down to its defense once more. Last season, the Longhorns hung 70 points and over 630 yards of offense on the winning their first game in Big 12 play.

Donovan Smith or Tyler Shough, it likely doesn’t matter who starts. The score won’t be the same. The outcome, however, will.

Texas 45, Texas Tech 24

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

There is no doubt that the 70-35 beatdown the Texas Longhorns handed the Texas Tech Red Raiders stung. However, it is a new coaching staff that will be looking to show the Big 12 they are ready to compete for conference titles again, wanting to start conference play off 1-0. With that, the Longhorns offensive firepower will ultimately be too much for the Red Raiders, as they will pull away in this one late.

Texas 42, Texas Tech 24

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer & Columnist

I don't think this is the opponent that either team wants to start Big 12 play with. Texas won this game big last year. I think Tech will be a little better this season, and certainly new head coach Joey McGuire gives them more energy. But Texas will lean on running back Bijan Robinson and that will lead Texas to a Big 12-opening win.

Texas 38, Texas Tech 24

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

I expect a classic Big 12 shootout once again from these two teams. The Longhorns have up 40 points or more in seven of the last meetings, which has included four-straight victories.

Tech's defense will need to show loads of improvement to keep up with Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy this time around. The Red Raiders will make things closer, but Steve Sarkisian has Texas on the right track.

Texas 51, Texas Tech 37

