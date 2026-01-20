No, Texas Tech's football program didn't quite finish where it wanted for 2025 following national championship aspirations built on hype gained from its transfer portal and recruiting haul.

That doesn't make the season any less important for coach Joey McGuire's team as they attempt to build off the best season in school history with a 13-2 record and playoff appearance.

The final AP Top 25 Poll was released Tuesday morning, following the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday night between Indiana and Miami. The Red Raiders checked in at No. 7 in the final ranking of the season, which makes it the highest finish in school history.

Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Cole Wisniewski (5) and linebacker David Bailey (31) react after a defensive play against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tech's previous best finish came in 2008 after a historic 11-2 season with an appearance in the 2009 Cotton Bowl against Ole Miss.

This is Texas Tech’s first appearance in the final AP Poll since 2009 when the team finished No. 21 in the nation at the end of the season with a 9-4 overall record.

Indiana took home the hardware last night following a 27-21 victory over national runner-up Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Rounding out the top-five are Ole Miss, Oregon and Ohio State.

Final AP Top 25

1. Indiana

2. Miami

3. Ole Miss

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Georgia

7. Texas Tech

8. Texas A&M

9. Alabama

10. Notre Dame

11. BYU

12. Texas

13. Oklahoma

14. Utah

15. Vanderbilt

16. Virginia

17. Iowa

18. Tulane

19. James Madison

20. USC

21. Michigan

22. Houston

23. Navy

24. North Texas

25. TCU

Others receiving votes: Illinois 123, Washington 76, SMU 69, Duke 58, Arizona 54, Georgia Tech 44, Tennessee 10, Missouri 8, Louisville 7, Louisville 3, W. Michigan 2, Wake Forest 2, Hawaii 1, Boise St. 1.

What Lies Ahead for Tech?

Texas Tech will go into the 2026 season with the goal of winning a national championship once again. Offensive coordinator Mark Leftwich are set to bring in one of the best players in the transfer portal in Cinicinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby along with a solid supporting cast at receiver in Kenny Johnson (UCF), Malcolm Simmons (Auburn) and Jalen Jones (Alabama State).

As for the defense, the Red Raiders are expected to be a potent unit once again with the additon of Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine, San Diego State EDGE rusher Trey White, and Wake Forest defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba out of the transfer portal.

Going into the offseason, Texas Tech is set to bring in the No. 14 ranked recruiting class in the nation combined with the No. 8 transfer portal haul, according to 247Sports.

The Red Raiders will kickoff the 2026 season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5.

