Red Raiders Have Questions To Answer on Offense After Orange Bowl Letdown

The numbers always looked good on the surface for the Texas Tech Red Raiders football team. They ranked inside the top five in total yards per game and points per game while outscoring opponents by over 30 points per game on average. But under the hood, there were clear signs of disarray that were buried beneath the wins and flash. The down-to-down consistency was the team's fatal flaw.

Among College Football Playoff teams, Texas Tech’s offense was the second-worst in EPA (expected points added) per play when adjusting for opponent (-0.05, 88th). The only worse team was Oklahoma (-0.12, 114th), a team known for its shaky offense that lost in the first round at home.

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders ranked 86th nationally in success rate — which measures how well a team gains the yards it needs — and 80th in havoc rate — which measures how often the offense results in a negative play. That means they struggled to get the necessary yards with consistency while regularly making negative plays

It reared its ugly head in Texas Tech's Orange Bowl matchup with the Oregon Ducks. The Red Raiders lost 23-0 while turning the ball over four times and gaining just 215 yards at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) stands in the pocket against the Oregon Ducks during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Texas Tech's offense let down its defense, which limited one of the nation's best rushing offenses (217.1 rushing yards per game, 13th) to just 64 yards on 47 attempts, gaining 1.4 yards per rush attempt. As well, Oregon's potential first-round pick Dante Moore threw one interception and zero touchdowns while taking a pair of sacks.

The Red Raiders likely knew they did not want to play in a shootout, as the offense has struggled against top defenses this season. Tech's offense, though, failed to deliver when Oregon fell short, including a 4-for-19 day from the Ducks on third downs.

Quarterback Behren Morton took four sacks and was generally flustered all game. He struggled to find peace in the pocket even when he was kept clean, and he whiffed on multiple throws, including short passes that fell shy of the receiver.

Oregon's defensive front suffocated him, with edge rusher Teitum Tuitoi collecting a pair of sacks while defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. capitalized with a pair of interceptions.

Morton's three turnovers put Tech behind the eight ball while the defense kept the game within reach. However, on 36 dropbacks, Morton went 18-for-32 for 137 yards with four sacks for -39 yards. Overall, the Red Raiders averaged 2.7 yards per dropback.

BRANDON FINNEY JR. WITH HIS THIRD TAKEAWAY OF THE DAY 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/mdwfukoR1L — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2026

The shortcomings extended beyond Morton. Kicker Stone Harrington missed a 54-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter and finished 9-for-15 (60%) on field goals of 40+ yards this season. Running back Cameron Dickey struggled to find rushing lanes as he danced around the backfield and did not charge forward with his usual authority. As well, the offensive line struggled to keep Tuitoi, Matayo Uigalelei, and Co. at bay.

The play-calling from offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich showed creativity, as he was able to get running back J'Koby Williams (18 touches, 98 yards) and tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (nine receptions, 72 yards) involved and in space, with both creating chunk gains. He utilized direct snaps, multi-back sets, and other trickery to try to gain easy yards.

The creativity fell short, though, as the Red Raiders failed to rally back, spending all but four minutes and 19 seconds trailing the Ducks.

Texas Tech Red Raiders running back J'Koby Williams (20) takes the handoff from quarterback Behren Morton (2) against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Next season, the Red Raiders will have plenty of questions to answer on offense. Who will start under center after Morton graduates? Can they rebuild the offensive line and find game-to-game consistency? Do they have the necessary pass-catchers in-house, or will they need to look outside for talent again?

However, no challenge is more paramount than Tech's balance of big-play ability and consistent production. In 2025, the Red Raiders' offense was more flash than substance, and it was apparent against an in-form Ducks defense looking to make a statement after conceding 34 points to James Madison.

Even if the basic numbers take a dip, Texas Tech will need to find the rhythm it needs to compete with top-shelf programs like Oregon. That could mean pursuing a high-profile quarterback like Brendan Sorsby, who could build an identity. The Red Raiders want to compete for Big 12 titles and national championships, and the offense has to find solutions for that to happen.

