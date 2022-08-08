Skip to main content

College Coaches Speak Anonymously About Texas Tech, Big 12 Teams

How will teams in the Big 12 fare in the 2022 season? College coaches spoke recently to Athlon about the upcoming season and expectations.
There are a ton of storylines to follow in the Big 12 this upcoming season. Brent Venables begins his era at Oklahoma, Steve Sarkisian attempts to turn the Longhorns around from an abysmal 2021, and the Red Raiders have a new coach in Joey McGuire.

 All of these stories will unfold during 2022, and we may have some answers sooner than others. 

Athlon Sports Magazine spoke to several anonymous coaches about every program in the Big 12, offering an "unfiltered perspective" about the league and the teams within it.

The anonymous coach who offered his opinion on Texas Tech thinks the McGuire hire was more about recruiting:

"I think the hires have a lot more to do with the networking sides and how they can get a better hold on recruiting. That could really help their defense in the long run."

Anyone who follows college football - especially in Texas - knows that the recruiting game is highly based on relationships. And relationships with high school coaches specifically.

What's McGuire's background and specialty? High school football. At Cedar Hill, McGuire took on a program that had not recorded a winning season in years and had never won a playoff game. 

As coach from 2003 - 2016, McGuire went 141-42 and led the Longhorns to four state-championship games, with wins in 2006, 2013, and 2014 and finishing runner-up in 2012. His teams won seven district titles, nine bi-district championships, and appeared in the playoffs in 12 straight years.

In 14 seasons as a successful coach at the high school level, McGuire built a pipeline of relationships that will be the key to his success in recruiting at the college level, but will it translate to wins on the field?

That remains to be seen.

College Coaches Speak Anonymously About Texas Tech, Big 12 Teams

