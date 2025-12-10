Red Raiders Legend Graham Harrell Becomes 8th Texas Tech Player in College Football Hall of Fame

The 2025 season has been a year of celebration for former Texas Tech Red Raiders star Graham Harrell. The former All-American quarterback was inducted into the school's Ring of Honor in October after being selected in June, and he was inducted into the National Football Foundation's College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Dec. 9, after being selected in January.

Harrell was the school's highest-finishing Heisman candidate, placing fourth in 2008 when he was famously snubbed of recognition as a finalist. Similarly, 2025 marked another potential snub of a Red Raider, with linebacker Jacob Rodriguez being left off the four-name list of finalists.

In many ways, 2025 has been a parallel of the success Texas Tech enjoyed in 2008, making it the perfect year to honor Harrell and his accomplishments in Lubbock, Texas.

Harrell was a top-20 recruit in the state of Texas coming out of high school, according to 247Sports. He set several Texas high school records at Ennis High School, a 4A school at the time, including single-season and career passing yards (4,825 and 12,532, respectively) and single-season and career passing touchdowns (67 and 167, respectively).

This was a precursor for the success he would find at Texas Tech, developing under the tutelage of head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid system. After a redshirt season in 2004, he was the backup to Cody Hodges, who led the country in passing yards, setting up expectations for Harrell in 2005.

However, Harrell delivered on these expectations. As a full-time starter, he threw for 4,555 yards and 38 touchdowns. It was not perfect the whole way through, as he was even benched at one point, but it set a foundation for what would be the best seasons in his career.

In 2007, he elevated his play to career-bests of 5,705 yards and 48 touchdowns while completing 71.8% of his passes. The Red Raiders improved to 9-4 and ended the season ranked inside the AP Poll. While his numbers regressed slightly in 2008, he had his best season in terms of winning — Harrell and Tech went 11-2 and tied for the lead in the South Division of the Big 12, losing out on a tiebreaker.

He threw for 5,111 yards and 45 touchdowns but threw just nine interceptions, his fewest in a season as a full-time starter. He earned 13 first-place votes for the Heisman Trophy, finishing one spot ahead of his teammate, wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback (6) Graham Harrell and wide receiver (29) David Schaefer celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers in overtime at the Insight Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For his 2008 season, Harrell was well-decorated, bringing home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and earning All-American honors. He was also recognized as the player of the year by several outlets, including The Sporting News.

Harrell holds several individual NCAA records, including passes completed in a season (512), most games with 400 or more passing yards in a season (11) and career (20), and most yards gained on average against one opponent per game in a career (486.3 vs. Texas, minimum three games).

As well, Harrell finished his college career with a then-record of 134 passing touchdowns and finished second at the time in career passing yards with 15,793. Those numbers have since been passed by several other stars like Dillon Gabriel and Case Keenum, but Harrell's legacy was cemented.

He also built a reputation as a tough competitor, playing through several injuries, including late in his senior season. Harrell reportedly replied, "Tape my hand up. I'm going out," after shattering two fingers in his non-throwing hand against Baylor in the 2008 regular-season finale. He underwent surgery for the injury and played in the following bowl game.

This grit has defined the Red Raider attitude and the values found in Lubbock, and was later matched by future Texas Tech stars like Behren Morton, who grew up in the city.

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback (6) Graham Harrell addresses the fans after winning the most valuable player award after the Red Raiders' victory over the Virginia Cavaliers at the Konica Minolta Gator Bowl at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Harrell — who leads Texas Tech in nearly every major passing statistic — is just the eighth Red Raider to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He joins some of the best players in program history: wide receivers Crabtree and Dave Parks, running back Donny Anderson, defensive end Hub Bechtol, defensive tackle Gabe Rivera, linebacker Zach Thomas, and center/linebacker E.J. Holub.

While he did not go on to have an illustrious pro career, going undrafted in 2009 and flying around the CFL and NFL, he has since found his footing as a coach. He started his coaching journey at Oklahoma State and has served as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at several stops.

Most recently, he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Abilene Christian; the Wildcats finished their 2025 season 9-5 and ranked in the FCS top 25 as UAC co-champions. They lost in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Harrell is continuing to stamp his impact on the college football landscape, now doing it fewer than 100 miles from where it started in Brownwood, Texas. His legacy is now secured in the Hall of Fame, both of his old school and the sport at large.

