Red Raiders LB Tyree Wilson Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are entering a new era under first-year coach Joey McGuire, as they look to build their way back to competing in the Big 12 once again.

While they are likely not quite ready to compete for a Big 12 championship in year one under McGuire, they can show signs of improvement. A much needed area of improvement for the Red Raiders is the defense, with the Red Raiders struggling on that side of the ball in 2021.

The Red Raiders will rely on linebacker Tyree Wilson to be an anchor for their defensive turnaround, which landed the linebacker on the Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday.

Wilson is coming off a dominant 2021 season and is looking to see a repeat this fall. He led the team in both tackles and sacks, recording 38 and 7 respectively. Of his 38 total tackles, he would rack up a staggering 13.5 tackles for loss.

Under new defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter Wilson will transition to a more standup pass rusher coming off of the edge where he is likely to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

If Wilson can replicate the success he saw in his junior season then he will be an absolute terror off the edge. Wilson is poised for a breakout senior season as he looks to help shift the culture on the defensive side of the ball for Texas Tech.

