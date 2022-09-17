NC State Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Tech: Week 3

Through two games, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have picked up where they left off offensively in their first year under new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.

In their first two games the Red Raiders are averaging an impressive 48 points per game on a whopping 607 yards per game of total offense. Simply put, through two games this Red Raider offense has been nearly unstoppable to opposing defenses.

However, that could all change in Week 3 when the Red Raiders hit the road to take on the NC State Wolfpack. The Wolfpack defense has held opponents to 11.5 points and 266.5 yards of total offense per game, which could make life difficult for the Red Raider offense.

This week at RedRaiderReview.com, we are offering an in-depth look at the Wolfpack ahead of Texas Tech's Week 3 matchup. Yesterday we took a look at key offensive players and how they could give the Red Raider defense trouble.

Now, here is a look at three key defensive players for the Wolfpack who will look to shut down the Texas Tech offense.

Cornerback Derek Pitts Jr.

It isn't often that a cornerback leads a team in tackles, but through two games that is the case for the Wolfpack. Pitts enters Week 3 having recorded 11 tackles already, showcasing an ability to find the ball and not hesitating to get dirty for the tackle. He has also recorded one pass breakup.

Defensive Back Tyler Baker-Williams

The Wolfpack defense has shut down their two opponents so far this season with stellar play from their secondary. Baker-Williams leads the team with two interceptions, as he has had no issue causing turnovers, which could spell trouble for the Red Raiders' offense.

Linebacker Drake Thomas

While the Wolfpack secondary has been borderline elite to start the season, the rest of the defense has been at a similar level, especially linebacker Drake Thomas. Thomas has helped anchor the defense from the linebacker position, recording 10 tackles and a pass deflection through two games.

