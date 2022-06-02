Skip to main content

Former Red Raider WR Cameron Batson Finds Home With Falcons

Former Red Raider receiver Cameron Batson is expected to join the Falcons for the start of training camp

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Texas Tech receiver Cameron Batson to a one-year deal. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Batson last played for the Tennessee Titans in 2021, but during the team's Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the 26-year-old suffered a torn ACL, sidelining him for the remainder of the year. He was waived at the end of the season.

An undrafted receiver out of college, Batson signed with Tennessee following the 2018 draft. For three seasons, he worked with future Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who first served as the team's tight ends coach and later offensive coordinator.

In four seasons, Batson recorded 22 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He also was effective on special teams, recording 16 kickoff returns for 311 total yards and 19.4 yards per attempt.

A native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Batson joined the Red Raiders in 2014. A three-year starter in Lubbock, he tallied 157 total receptions for 1,499 yards and 14 touchdowns. Batson's best season came in 2015 when he finished with career-highs in receptions (60), yards (844), and touchdowns (8).

The Falcons might provide the best chance for Batson to revitalize his career due to the limited success of receivers. Atlanta signed veteran Auden Tate from the Cincinnati Bengals and drafted USC's Drake London with its first-round pick. Prior to the start of voluntary OTAs, the Falcons also traded for Las Vegas Raiders' wideout Bryan Edwards.

Batson becomes the fifth former Titans player to join Atlanta this offseason. Others include quarterback Marcus Mariota, linebacker Rashaan Evans, running back Jeremy McNichols, and tight end Anthony Firkser.

According to ESPN, Batson has been cleared to begin on-field drills in the coming weeks. He will first need to be cleared by Atlanta's medical staff before taking reps. 

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

NFL
Football

Former Texas Tech Receiver Finds Home With Falcons

By Cole Thompson50 seconds ago
mahomes rodgers kermit
News

'The Match' Trash Talk: Aaron Rodgers calls Patrick Mahomes 'Kermit the Frog'

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
obanor arms
Basketball

Way-Too-Early Top 25: Where is Texas Tech?

By Zach Dimmitt11 hours ago
texas-tech-patrick-mahomes-final-four-2019jpg
News

Tech Alum Patrick Mahomes Drives Trash Talk Toward Brady, Rodgers: 'The Match' Preview

By Bri AmaranthusMay 31, 2022
Tech-advances-at-NCAA-Golf-Championships
News

NCAA Golf Championship BREAKING: Red Raiders Men's Golf Season Ends in Quarterfinals

By Timm HammMay 31, 2022
BrysonWilliamsUND
Basketball

Red Raiders Basketball: Bryson Williams Gets Magic Workout

By Timm HammMay 31, 2022
Untitled_1
Baseball

Red Raiders Baseball Selected for Statesboro Regional

By Timm HammMay 31, 2022
andy lopez tech golf
News

NCAA Golf Championships: Texas Tech Slides Into Match Play

By Matthew PostinsMay 31, 2022
mahomes
News

Former Red Raiders QB Patrick Mahomes, Wife, Expecting Again

By Timm HammMay 30, 2022