Former Red Raider receiver Cameron Batson is expected to join the Falcons for the start of training camp

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Texas Tech receiver Cameron Batson to a one-year deal. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Batson last played for the Tennessee Titans in 2021, but during the team's Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the 26-year-old suffered a torn ACL, sidelining him for the remainder of the year. He was waived at the end of the season.

An undrafted receiver out of college, Batson signed with Tennessee following the 2018 draft. For three seasons, he worked with future Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who first served as the team's tight ends coach and later offensive coordinator.

In four seasons, Batson recorded 22 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He also was effective on special teams, recording 16 kickoff returns for 311 total yards and 19.4 yards per attempt.

A native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Batson joined the Red Raiders in 2014. A three-year starter in Lubbock, he tallied 157 total receptions for 1,499 yards and 14 touchdowns. Batson's best season came in 2015 when he finished with career-highs in receptions (60), yards (844), and touchdowns (8).

The Falcons might provide the best chance for Batson to revitalize his career due to the limited success of receivers. Atlanta signed veteran Auden Tate from the Cincinnati Bengals and drafted USC's Drake London with its first-round pick. Prior to the start of voluntary OTAs, the Falcons also traded for Las Vegas Raiders' wideout Bryan Edwards.

Batson becomes the fifth former Titans player to join Atlanta this offseason. Others include quarterback Marcus Mariota, linebacker Rashaan Evans, running back Jeremy McNichols, and tight end Anthony Firkser.

According to ESPN, Batson has been cleared to begin on-field drills in the coming weeks. He will first need to be cleared by Atlanta's medical staff before taking reps.

