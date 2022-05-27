Skip to main content

Red Raiders 2022 Non-Conference Game Times Announced

The Joey McGuire era of Texas Tech football will begin with a prime time matchup Sept. 3 against Murray State

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire will begin his run with the program in prime time, as the Big 12 Conference along with its television partners, FOX and ESPN announced kickoff times for non-conference games on Thursday. 

joey mcguire

Red Raiders Head Coach Joey McGuire

https___wreckemred.com_wp-content_uploads_imagn-images_2017_07_14924211

Texas Tech Football

USATSI_16781848

Red Raiders Quarterback Tyler Shough

The Red Raiders will begin the season against Murray State at 7 p.m. CT on Sept. 3 and the game will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Due to the fact the game is being streamed, Tech allowed its fanbase to choose the game time, with about 65 percent choosing the 7 p.m. CT lot.

The following week the Red Raiders face future Big 12 Conference foes Houston, which will be televised by FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Kickoff for that game against the Cougars is set for 3 p.m. CT on Sept. 10 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech will close out non-conference play on Sept. 17 on the road against NC State with a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN2. It will be just the sixth-ever matchup between the Wolfpack and the Red Raiders, and the first from Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina since 2003. NC State will visit Lubbock for the 2027 season.

USATSI_17271341

Texas Tech Red Raiders Football

red raiders football

Texas Tech Red Raiders Football

joey mcguire 3

Red Raiders Head Coach Joey McGuire

The rest of the 2022 Red Raiders schedule will be released as the season progresses on either a 12 or six-day basis. 

Tech's Big 12 schedule will include five home games, with the Red Raiders hosting Texas on Sept. 24, West Virginia on Oct. 22, Baylor on Oct. 29, Kansas on Nov. 12, and Oklahoma on Nov. 26.

TEXAS TECH NON-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 – Murray State (7 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Sept. 10 – Houston (3 p.m., FS1)

Sept. 17 – at N.C. State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

red raiders football
Football

Red Raiders 2022 Non-Conference Game Times Announced

By Timm Hamm21 seconds ago
elijah fisher 2
Basketball

New Texas Tech Recruit Had Unreal Statline Earlier this Season

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
aberg
News

Texas Tech To Tee Off at NCAA Men’s Golf Championships

By Matthew Postins16 hours ago
elijahFisherTTU
Recruiting

Elite Wing Elijah Fisher Commits to Texas Tech

By Red Raider Review Staff18 hours ago
tyler shough 1
Football

Red Raider Quarterback Uses NIL Deal to Propose to Girlfriend

By Timm Hamm18 hours ago
Untitled_1
Baseball

No. 8 Red Raiders Begin Big 12 Championship Run with Win

By Timm Hamm23 hours ago
AP-TEXAS-TECH-WILLIAMS-OUT
Football

Former Texas Tech Rival Legally Takes Name of Wife

By Mike FisherMay 26, 2022
mike uini
Recruiting

Texas Tech Offers Elite 2024 OT Mike Uini

By Red Raider Review StaffMay 25, 2022
aberg tech golf
News

Texas Tech Red Raiders Men's Golf Preview: NCAA Championship

By Timm HammMay 25, 2022