'Strap Up!': Red Raiders' Defense Puts Big 12 on Notice with Latest Rap Single

"Taking over stadiums, putting Lubbock on the map."

A trio of Texas Tech Red Raiders defenders made sure this message was clear with the release of their latest rap single Friday.

Linebackers Dimitri Moore and Krishon Merriweather along with cornerback Marquis Waters took the field at Jones AT&T Stadium to record their music video for “Strap Up.”

Take a listen:

Moore, a 6-3, 232-pound linebacker from Cedar Hill, TX, enters his fifth year of collegiate eligibility after three years in the SEC with the Vanderbilt Commodores and one short, season-long stint with the Missouri State Bears last year.

As a native of Cedar Hill, Moore’s connection with his new head coach runs deep. He played under McGuire for four years on a Cedar Hill Longhorns team that went 34-7 during that span.

Merriweather, a standout linebacker for Garden City Community College in Kansas for three seasons, debuted as a transfer for Tech in 2020 and led the team in total tackles (75) his first year to go along with two sacks. He added 52 tackles last season.

Waters is entering his sixth year of collegiate eligibility after playing four years for the Duke Blue Devils. He had 234 total tackles, 16 passes defended, and three interceptions during his time in Durham.

Debuting for the Red Raiders last season, Waters appeared in just four games after suffering a season-ending pectoral injury in the 70-35 loss to Texas.

He tallied nine total tackles in that span but managed to make the most of his playing time, as he had a 71-yard pick-six in Week 3 against FIU.

All three players-turned-rappers have proven ability to cause havoc on the defensive end. And with a new anthem to hype the team up, their impact is sure to be felt in more ways than one.

