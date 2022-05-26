Former Texas Tech Rival Legally Takes Name of Wife

Skip to main content

Former Texas Tech Rival Ricky Williams Legally Takes Name of Wife

"I've found that that's been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy and trust in my relationship.'' - the former Ricky Williams

Ricky Williams, the University of Texas football legend who went on to NFL stardom - and controversy - for the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins, has legally changed his last name.

Instead of going by Williams now, the former college football superstar is going by Miron.

Ricky-Williams-with-his-wife-e1567271827718

Mr. and Mrs. Miron

ricky

Longhorns' Williams

RickyandLinnea

The Mirons

Miron played at Texas as a two-time unanimous All-American and won the 1998 Heisman Trophy. He broke the NCAA records for career rushing yards and all-purpose yards during his senior season before moving on to the NFL.

He was a constant thorn in the side of opposing teams and defensive coordinators in the Southwest Conference and then the Big 12 during his career at Texas, although the Red Raiders played to a 2-2 record against Miron's Longhorns. 

He made a name for himself, too, when he was suspended by the league for drug use, and later, when Williams became an outspoken medical cannabis advocate.

But that "name he made for himself''? it's now "Miron.''

AP-TEXAS-TECH-WILLIAMS-OUT

The Former Ricky Williams

190415-ricky-williams

The Former Ricky Williams

GYI0062275081.0

The Former Ricky Williams

Born Errick Williams and then nicknamed "Ricky,'' the former Ricky Williams is creating a family bond by taking the last name of his wife and going by the name "Errick Miron.''

Miron, now 45, made the move to take the last name of his wife of five years, Linnea, and explained it on a recent visit with The Dan Le Batard Show.''

The change, he said, is "Something I've been thinking about and talking about, and I finally went through the steps. It was quick and easy, and it felt really meaningful. I've found that that's been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy and trust in my relationship. I think it's cool. It's somewhere where we can both win."

Miron broke or tied 21 NCAA Division I-A records, 24 Big 12 Conference records and 46 Texas Longhorns school records in his career and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

AP-TEXAS-TECH-WILLIAMS-OUT
Football

Former Texas Tech Rival Legally Takes Name of Wife

By Mike Fisherjust now
mike uini
Recruiting

Texas Tech Offers Elite 2024 OT Mike Uini

By Red Raider Review StaffMay 25, 2022
aberg tech golf
News

Texas Tech Red Raiders Men's Golf Preview: NCAA Championship

By Timm HammMay 25, 2022
brandon birdsell hudson white
Baseball

Tech Players Top 2022 Big 12 Baseball Awards List

By Timm HammMay 24, 2022
ludvig aberg ben hogan award
News

Red Raiders Golfer Wins Ben Hogan Award

By Timm HammMay 24, 2022
texas tech steve green
Basketball

Texas Tech Basketball Adds New Assistant to Adams' Staff

By Zach DimmittMay 23, 2022
Untitled_1
Baseball

Big 12 Tournament Preview: Can Texas Tech Claim Conference Title?

By Cole ThompsonMay 23, 2022
mito pereira texas tech golf
News

PGA Update: Texas Tech's Mito Pereira Double Bogeys Final Hole, Loses Championship

By Timm HammMay 22, 2022
Jonathan-Garibay-1
News

Lone Star: Texas Tech Kicker Jonathan Garibay on Cowboys 'Opportunity'

By Red Raider Review StaffMay 22, 2022