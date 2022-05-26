Red Raider Quarterback Uses NIL Deal to Propose to Girlfriend

“Thank you to Thacker Jewelry for creating our dream ring and making the process so easy. Best jewelers in Texas!” - Tyler Shough

The NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) rule in collegiate athletics is changing not just the sports associated with it, but the lives of those participating in the games. In more ways than one.

Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough struck an NIL deal with Thacker Jewelry recently, and he's flipped that into a ring and proposal to longtime girlfriend Jordan Wormdahl.

“Thank you to Thacker Jewelry for creating our dream ring and making the process so easy. Best jewelers in Texas!”

Shough was quick to credit the Texas jewelry company in an Instagram post announcing the engagement.

Tyler Shough Tyler Shough Tyler Shough

The NIL is the ability of college athletes to make money off their "name, image, and likeness." It was instituted in July of last year after the Supreme Court overruled the NCAA who has long argued that, as amateur athletes, players cannot make money off things like jersey sales and autographs.

Wormdahl is a former Oregon soccer player. Shough and Wormdahl met while Shough played for two seasons at Oregon before transferring to Tech prior to last season.

Jordan Wormdahl Jordan Wormdahl Jordan Wormdahl

The surprise engagement was set up under the rouse that Shough was taking Wormdahl to Cabo San Lucas for a photoshoot for NIL deals. The photography was also reportedly set up with an NIL deal.

Shough, who has two years of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could make even more use of future NIL deals. He already has deals in place with Cameo and Centre Suites Student Living.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here