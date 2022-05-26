Red Raider Quarterback Uses NIL Deal to Propose to Girlfriend

Skip to main content

Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough Uses NIL Deal to Propose to Girlfriend

“Thank you to Thacker Jewelry for creating our dream ring and making the process so easy. Best jewelers in Texas!” - Tyler Shough

The NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) rule in collegiate athletics is changing not just the sports associated with it, but the lives of those participating in the games. In more ways than one.

Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough struck an NIL deal with Thacker Jewelry recently, and he's flipped that into a ring and proposal to longtime girlfriend Jordan Wormdahl.

“Thank you to Thacker Jewelry for creating our dream ring and making the process so easy. Best jewelers in Texas!”

Shough was quick to credit the Texas jewelry company in an Instagram post announcing the engagement.

tyler shough 2

Tyler Shough

tyler shough 1

Tyler Shough

tyler shough 3

Tyler Shough

The NIL is the ability of college athletes to make money off their "name, image, and likeness." It was instituted in July of last year after the Supreme Court overruled the NCAA who has long argued that, as amateur athletes, players cannot make money off things like jersey sales and autographs.

Wormdahl is a former Oregon soccer player. Shough and Wormdahl met while Shough played for two seasons at Oregon before transferring to Tech prior to last season.

20191010backtocampus-01-01-Wormdahl_FresnoSt_SM-9

Jordan Wormdahl

maxresdefault

Jordan Wormdahl

Ore_DSC_2963_JamieMitchell

Jordan Wormdahl

The surprise engagement was set up under the rouse that Shough was taking Wormdahl to Cabo San Lucas for a photoshoot for NIL deals. The photography was also reportedly set up with an NIL deal.

Shough, who has two years of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could make even more use of future NIL deals. He already has deals in place with Cameo and Centre Suites Student Living.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

tyler shough 1
Football

Red Raider Quarterback Uses NIL Deal to Propose to Girlfriend

By Timm Hammjust now
Untitled_1
Baseball

No. 8 Red Raiders Begin Big 12 Championship Run with Win

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
AP-TEXAS-TECH-WILLIAMS-OUT
Football

Former Texas Tech Rival Legally Takes Name of Wife

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
mike uini
Recruiting

Texas Tech Offers Elite 2024 OT Mike Uini

By Red Raider Review StaffMay 25, 2022
aberg tech golf
News

Texas Tech Red Raiders Men's Golf Preview: NCAA Championship

By Timm HammMay 25, 2022
brandon birdsell hudson white
Baseball

Tech Players Top 2022 Big 12 Baseball Awards List

By Timm HammMay 24, 2022
ludvig aberg ben hogan award
News

Red Raiders Golfer Wins Ben Hogan Award

By Timm HammMay 24, 2022
texas tech steve green
Basketball

Texas Tech Basketball Adds New Assistant to Adams' Staff

By Zach DimmittMay 23, 2022
Untitled_1
Baseball

Big 12 Tournament Preview: Can Texas Tech Claim Conference Title?

By Cole ThompsonMay 23, 2022