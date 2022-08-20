Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will play their second-to-last game of Big 12 play of this season in Ames, Iowa, as coach Joey McGuire are set for a matchup with the always-tough Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Red Raiders leads the all-time series 12-8. Iowa State had won the previous five meetings before Tech's thrilling 41-38 win last season.

Under coach Matt Campbell last season, Iowa State was a bit of a disappointment after starting the season at No. 7 in the AP Poll before ending with a 7-6 record and a loss to the Clemson Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Campbell has five-straight winning seasons in six years at the helm in Ames. As he enters his seventh season, he's arguably the best coach in program history. After joining the Cyclones in 2016, he's compiled a 42-34 record. He led Iowa State to its highest rankings in the polls (seventh) in program history.

Last season, the Cyclones had one of the best all-around offenses in the Big 12. Led by quarterback Brody Purdy and running back Breece Hall, who were selected in the NFL Draft in April, Iowa State was fourth in the conference in total offensive yards per (424.5).

Purdy, along with the sharp mind of Campbell, helped the Cyclones lead the Big 12 in passing yards per game (263.8). Hall had the second-most rushing yards in the conference (1,472) but led with 20 total rushing scores.

Now, the staff at RedRaiderReview.com, will give its score predictions for Texas Tech and Iowa State.

Timm Hamm - Editor-in-Chief

This could be a situation of two very similar teams meeting each other at the right time for one, and the wrong time for the other. Iowa State has a stronger roster at most positions, and it'll show in Joey McGuire's first season at the helm. But make no mistake, it won't take long for Tech to flex its muscles, and it could happen against the Cyclones. If this one stays close, the Red Raiders have a chance.

Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 30

Cole Thompson - Staff Writer & Columnist

It all depends on quarterback play. There are rumors coming from Ames that Matt Campbell thinks new QB Hunter Dekkers has more potential than Brock Purdy. He'll have a pair of reliable pass-catchers in Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel at his disposal.

Call it close, but something screams Campbell being right on the quarterback. It's too much for the Red Raiders on a road trip to Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 27

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer & Columnist

This is one of those games where, right now, the two teams seem pretty evenly matched going into the season. But where will they be in November? That's an awfully good question.

You know what you're getting with a Matt Campbell-coached team at ISU, but he's turning over talent at key positions for the first time in three years and that can make it difficult to create continuity. Texas Tech has a whole new coaching staff and philosophy, which by this point should have taken root.

This will likely be a pair of teams fighting to get that sixth win to get into a bowl game. The game is in Iowa State and it's November. Slight edge to the Cyclones.

Iowa State 26, Texas Tech 24

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

It's going to hard to match last year's ending between these two. Tech kicker Jonathon Garibay hit a 62-yard field goal at the horn to give the Red Raiders one of their best wins of the season.

The Cyclones look a lot different than they did last season. This game also comes in late November, making it hard to project exactly how coach Matt Campbell's new offensive personnel with pan out.

But I don't see last season's luck repeating for Tech and first-year coach Joey McGuire. Pulling out a win on the road in Ames seems like too tall a task based on how things stand, though it'll still be close.

Iowa State 32, Texas Tech 27

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

Many assume Iowa State will drop off considerably in 2022 due to the losses of quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall. While those losses are impactful, the Cyclones finished a dissapointing 7-6 with those veterans on the roster. I attribute many of their losses to turnovers. If the Cyclones can clean up their turnovers on offense, I believe they could finish with a similar record to last season or an even better record.

With that said, I expect the Cyclones to be a better team than the Red Raiders. Texas Tech is rebuilding in Year 1 under Joey McGuire. The same cannot be said for Iowa State. The Cyclones also have the added advantage of playing in Ames. The Cyclones take this one with possible Big 12 title implications on the line.

Iowa State 34, Texas Tech 30

