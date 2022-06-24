Could Joe Shimko be NC State's Secret Weapon vs. Red Raiders?

The long snapper is far from the sexiest position in football, and can often be disregarded completely. However, a good long snapper can make or break a team, as one bad snap on a field goal attempt can drastically change a game and the season.

For the NC State Wolfpack, their long snapper is Joe Shimko, and he just might be the Wolfpack's best-kept secret.

While Shimko will likely not be the sole reason the Wolfpack ultimately beat or lose to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, his presence on special teams should not go unnoticed. Over the course of his career, Shimko has been perfect, without a single bad snap or missed block in protection when on the field.

Shimko was the only Wolfpack player to make Phil Steele's 2022 preseason All-American team, as he was named All-American First Team long snapper. Shimko will likely be the favorite to win The Patrick Mannelly Award, which is given annually to the best long snapper in college football.

No, Red Raider fans most likely will not hear announcers call Shimko's name in September, save for a snap gone wrong. But should the game come down to a last-second field goal, he could play a part in sending the Red Raiders back to Lubbock with a loss.

