Texas Tech vs. NC State Staff Predictions

Texas Tech will take its undefeated record on the road to face another undefeated team when it faces North Carolina State on Saturday.

Texas Tech (2-0) beat the Houston Cougars, 33-30, in two overtimes on Saturday, giving them a victory with backup quarterback Donovan Smith at the controls. It certainly wasn’t a perfect game, but he’s giving the coaching staff something to think about as Week 1 starting quarterback Tyler Shough works his way back from an injury.

NC State (2-0) hasn’t started ACC play yet, and the Red Raiders may represent their toughest opponent before they dip their toe into league action.

NC State leads the series, 4-1, but the two teams haven’t played since 2003.

The connections between Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire and NC state coach Dave Doeren dates back to 2003 when Doeren, then the linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Kansas, was the first Division-I coach to offer one of McGuire’s Cedar Hill Longhorns. Doeren visited Cedar Hill that year to recruit quarterback Marcus Herford, who ultimately signed with the Jayhawks where he was a four-year letterman and member of the winningest class in Kansas history.

The staff of Red Raider Review provides its predictions for Saturday's games.

Timm Hamm, Editor-In-Chief

The Red Raiders have looked dynamic at times this season while at the same time, looking vulnerable. NC State has looked weak and disappointing all season, but home-field advantage could be the difference in this one.

NC State 28, Texas Tech 24

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: NC State has looked disappointing so far this season and Texas Tech has been surprisingly good under first-year head coach Joey McGuire.

The Red Raiders will have sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith under center, who is developing into a dynamic quarterback. He’ll keep Tech undefeated three weeks into the season.

Texas Tech 30, NC State 27

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Wolfpack had some strong wins last season and ended the year on a positive note despite the cancellation of their bowl game. But they’ve also had some close calls this season, leaving room for Smith and Tech to take advantage.

There's definitely tons of growing optimism in Lubbock with the arrival of McGuire, but Tech’s defense will find it hard to stop an experienced Devin Leary at quarterback.

The Red Raiders should still hang their heads high after what will be a tough loss, but one they can learn from headed into conference play.

NC State 30, Texas Tech 27

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: The best game of Week 3 involving Big 12 teams heads to Raleigh. I love what is happening in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders will test NC State this weekend. I think the Wolfpack survive on a late field goal to avoid the upset.

NC State 31, Texas Tech 28

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren has built that program into a top-tier ACC program. McGuire is still building the Red Raiders in his image.

The Red Raiders pulled out a gutty win last week, but they were also uneven against the Cougars. The Wolfpack win this one with a late scoring drive orchestrated by Leary.

NC State 33, Texas Tech 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Smith has been great leading taking over for Tyler Shough. The defense was able to hold Houston’s Clayton Tune to under 300 passing yards and one touchdown.

North Carolina State is a different entity. Consider it closer than expected, but the Wolfpack pick up the win at home.

NC State 38, Texas Tech 27

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Texas Tech is riding high under McGuire, starting 2-0 with an upset win over Houston in Week 2.

A road game against NC State is a different story though, and while they keep it close, their second straight upset bid falls just short.

NC State 35, Texas Tech 31

