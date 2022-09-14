Skip to main content

Texas Tech Volleyball Loses for First Time This Season

Texas Tech women's volleyball was stunned by Rice at the Adidas Invitational this weekend, after winning eight straight to start the season.

After a perfect 8-0 start to the season, the Texas Tech women's volleyball team was finally stopped by Rice at last weekend's Adidas Invitational in Houston, Tx. It was the final round of the tournament, which was held at Rice's own Tudor Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon, and the Red Raiders were defeated in five sets.

Tech started hot, taking the first three points of Set One, and was lifted to a 25-17 victory by kills from senior outside hitter Regan Cooper. They carried that momentum into Set Two, going up by a score of 8-3 early, but Rice refused to be silenced at home. The Owls brought it even and began trading leads with Tech until they finally outlasted the Raiders 25-21.

Rice jumped on the disappointed Raiders squad in the third set and claimed a convincing 25-15 win. Texas Tech would need to respond in the fourth set to force a final tiebreaker, and respond they did.

Cooper again would do a lot of the heavy lifting, with help from fifth-year senior Brooke Kanas and junior Maddie O'Brien, and the Red Raiders won 25-18 to force the fifth and final set.

Unfortunately, Tech just seemed to run out of gas in Set Five. Rice was able to claim the set, match, and tournament in that final frame, 15-12. The loss was a heartbreaker for the previously undefeated Raiders squad, but they'll have to bounce back quickly as they'll host the Red Raider Classic this week from Sept. 15-17. 

The loss will surely sting, but it wasn't all bad news for Tech. They tied their season high in kills with 58, both Kenna Sauer (21 kills/11 digs) and Reese Rhodes (45 ast/15 digs) had double-doubles, and Sophomore Maddie Correa set a career-high with 25 digs. They'll have to focus on the positives heading into their own home tournament and not let this single loss creep into their psyche. 

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

News

Texas Tech Volleyball Loses for First Time This Season

By Collier Logan
Devin Leary
News

NC State Wolfpack Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Tech: Week 3

By Connor Zimmerlee
donovan smith 6
News

Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith Honored by Big 12 After Clutch Week 2 Performance

By Zach Dimmitt
donovan smith 2
News

Should Donovan Smith Be Red Raiders Full-Time Starter at QB?

By Zach Dimmitt
Joey McGuire
Football

Game Time Announced for Red Raiders Conference Opener vs. Texas

By Connor Zimmerlee
patrick mahomes
Football

Report: Chiefs Star To Get X-Rays After Game

By Matthew Postins
Tahj Brooks
News

Red Raiders Up in FanNation Big 12 Poll

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19019187
Football

Red Raiders Week 3 Opponent Preview: NC State Wolfpack

By Connor Zimmerlee
FbxNr9YXgAIGMQy
News

Notebook: Texas Tech Stuns No. 25 Houston in Double Overtime

By Collier Logan