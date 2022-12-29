Skip to main content

Red Raiders vs. Ole Miss Rebels-Taxact Texas Bowl: Live Game Updates

Follow along here for live game updates from the Taxact Texas Bowl matchup between Texas Tech and Ole Miss.

Wednesday night will see Texas Tech's first bowl game appearance under head coach Joey McGuire after going 7-5 in the new regime's inaugural season. The Red Raiders will take on the 8-4 Ole Miss Rebels in the Taxact Texas Bowl. The Rebels, who tote one of the nation's most potent rushing attacks, finished the year 8-4 under their head coach Lane Kiffin and they'll pose one of the toughest challenges that Tech's faced in 2022. 

The Red Raiders may have the momentum in their favor, though, riding a three-game win streak into the bowl. The Rebels, on the other hand, have lost three straight and are hoping to finish 2022 with a win. For Tech, this game will be a good indicator of the program's direction now that McGuire's signed a six-year extension.

Under McGuire, the Red Raiders have done a lot of growing and seem to have made strides toward finding their identity. Tech's overtime victory against rival Oklahoma in the regular season finale has this program buzzing, not to mention the Red Raiders' more than respectable recruiting class.

This should be an exciting end to the year as these two Power 5 programs go toe-to toe. Follow along here at RedRaiderReview.com for live game updates and the latest Texas Tech news.

Live game updates will appear here after kick off.

FIRST HALF: Texas Tech 0, Ole Miss 0

- Kick off is set for 8 pm (CT) 

