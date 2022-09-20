Skip to main content

Red Raiders Open as Underdogs vs. Longhorns

The Red Raiders are set to host the Longhorns to open Big 12 play this Saturday.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders kick off Big 12 play this Saturday against the Texas Longhorns, looking for a bit of a revenge game following the 70-35 beatdown they were handed last season.

Both teams enter the matchup with a 2-1 record, with the Red Raiders recording wins over Murray State and Houston, with a loss to NC State, while the Longhorns have wins over Louisiana Monroe and UTSA with a near upset of then No. 1 Alabama. 

Texas Tech enters the game as s four-point underdog, per DraftKings. Of course, as the week progresses these lines are subject to change, especially with injury updates closer to Saturday. 

A win over the Longhorns on Saturday would undoubtedly be the biggest win for Joey McGuire in his young career at Texas Tech. However, history isn't exactly on the Red Raiders' side in this one. 

The Longhorns boast an all-time record of 54-17 against the Red Raiders, including a 22-10 record on the road in Lubbock. They have won four straight games against Tech, and six straight on the road.

History can be tossed to the side in rivalry games, though, as you never truly know what to expect. McGuire will undoubtedly have his guys fired up ahead of kickoff, as he looks for another signature win early in his tenure in Lubbock. 

