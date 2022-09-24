Texas Tech vs. Texas Week 4 Staff Predictions

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire will coach his first Big 12 game on Saturday when the Red Raiders host the Texas Longhorns at 2:30 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Both teams are 2-1 going into the game. The Longhorns have added some intrigue by allowing injured quarterback Quinn Ewers to travel with the team and suit up. The Red Raiders know they'll be starting Donovan Smith on Saturday.

So, who wins? The Red Raider Review staff provides predictions for Saturday's game.

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: The Longhorns have looked better than usual, but they’re due for a traditional UT disappointment. The Red Raiders’ defense might be better than advertised and they’re going to give the Longhorns problems in Lubbock. Texas Tech 24, Texas 23

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: I expect a classic Big 12 shootout from these two teams. The Longhorns have scored 40 points or more in eight of the last 11 meetings, which has included four-straight victories. Tech's defense will need to show loads of improvement to keep up with Texas running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Xavier Worthy this time around. The Red Raiders and quarterback Donovan Smith will make things closer than expected, but coach Steve Sarkisian has Texas on the right track. Texas 51, Texas Tech 37

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: First, I don’t know who’s on tortilla duty for this but my apologies in advance. We’re going to find out what a sold-out tortilla toss looks like. Next, it’s great that it’s sold out and the Red Raiders are highly motivated for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is it COULD be the last one in Lubbock. But I think I trust Texas quarterback Hudson Card (assuming he starts) more than Smith right now. Texas 31, Texas Tech 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Even if Card starts, the way Texas' defense has played should keep the program ahead of coach Joey McGuire's Texas Tech. The Longhorns are holding opponents to 16.7 points per game and have only allowed two touchdowns through the air. McGuire is building something special in Lubbock. Sarkisian is just a chapter or two ahead. Texas 38, Texas Tech 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Texas Tech will be looking for a marquee win under McGuire, and a rivalry game undoubtedly meets the criteria. However, the Longhorns will head into Lubbock and pull out the win in what could be their final game in Lubbock for the foreseeable future. Texas 45, Texas Tech 28

