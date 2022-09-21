How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas Tech vs. Texas

Texas Tech will play its first game in Big 12 play with coach Joey McGuire at the helm when the Red Raiders host the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

Texas Tech (2-1) is coming off a 27-14 loss to the NC State Wolfpack (3-0) in its final non-conference tune-up and its first road game of the season. The Red Raiders are dealing with quarterback turnover, as the opening-night starter Tyler Shough is rehabbing from an injury.

His backup, Donovan Smith, is starting but has performed unevenly the past two games. But, Texas Tech’s biggest problem against the Wolfpack was the four turnovers it committed. But, Tech’s defense put together another fine performance, in spite of the loss to NC State.

Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against UTSA. But the bigger news could be the encouraging news about quarterback Quinn Ewers, who suffered an injury during the Alabama game in Week 2.

Longhorns (2-1) coach Steve Sarkisian said the starter is practicing this week, but naturally isn’t committing to who will start against the Red Raiders.

Texas holds a 54-17 advantage over Texas Tech in the all-time series and has won 11 of the last 13 matchups. The Longhorns scored 10 touchdowns in a 70-35 victory over the Red Raiders last season.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Longhorns on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-1) vs. Texas Longhorns (2-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas (60,454)

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas Tech +6

Over/Under: 59.5 (o -110, u -118)

Moneyline: Texas -300, Texas Tech +200

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Dave Fleming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 109 or 200.

