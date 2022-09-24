Red Raiders vs. Longhorns: Live Game Updates

Texas Tech will play its first game in Big 12 play with coach Joey McGuire at the helm when the Red Raiders host the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

Texas Tech (2-1) is coming off a 27-14 loss to the NC State Wolfpack (3-0) in its final non-conference tune-up and its first road game of the season. The Red Raiders are dealing with quarterback turnover, as Week 1 starter Tyler Shough is rehabbing from an injury.

His backup, Donovan Smith has performed unevenly the past two games, but Tech’s biggest problem against the Wolfpack was the four turnovers it committed.

Tech’s defense put together another fine performance, despite the loss.

Texas (2-1) defensive back Jahdae Barron was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against UTSA. But the bigger news could be the encouraging update about Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, who suffered an injury during the Alabama game in Week 2.

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said the starter is practicing this week, but naturally isn’t committing to who will start against the Red Raiders.

A key matchup to watch for will be Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson vs. Tech's defense. Robinson has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of his first three games, including 183 yards against UTSA last week.

Red Raiders edge rusher Tyree Wilson is Tech's best defender and top NFL prospect. He's got a nose for sacking quarterbacks (2.5 sacks this season) and stopping the run. He's also registered 21 tackles on the young season, 12 of which were solo stops.

Texas holds a 54-17 advantage over Texas Tech in the all-time series and has won 11 of the last 13 matchups. The Longhorns scored 10 touchdowns in a 70-35 victory over the Red Raiders last season.

