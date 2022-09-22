Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers to Suit Up Against Red Raiders on Saturday

Texas freshman phenom and first-string quarterback Quinn Ewers will travel with the team to face Texas Tech and suit up in this year's Battle for the Chancellor's Spurs. Ewers started the first two games for UT and was leading the Longhorns against Alabama in Week 2 when he suffered a shoulder injury.

The freshman missed last week's game against UTSA with sophomore Hudson Card standing in as the starter. Card did a serviceable job both in the second half of that Bama game and against UTSA, but the Longhorns are likely itching to get their main man back under center.

In just a game and a half, Ewers has thrown for 359 yards and two touchdowns, with an 89.7 QB rating. He's looked incredibly capable for a true freshman, especially against top-tier competition like the Crimson Tide. It will be interesting to see if Ewers plays and how much, as well as the lingering effects of his clavicle sprain.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has stated that he'll bring four quarterbacks with him on the road trip, including freshman Maalik Murphy. The Red Raiders will have to prepare for anyone to call the opposing huddle.

Texas Tech's defense is currently 62nd in pass defense by yardage, giving up 208 yards per game. They'll need to make the number the absolute limit for the Longhorns' air attack if they want to win this one at home. Putting pressure on the Longhorns' inexperienced passers will be crucial, as well as harassing the hobbled Ewers if he should take the field.

The Red Raiders will host the Longhorns in front of a sell-out crowd this Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2:30 PM CT at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

