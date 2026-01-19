Texas Tech Football Already Given High Expectations For 2026 Season

The 2025 Texas Tech Red Raiders football season was one to remember to say the absolute least.

Under the leadership of head coach Joey McGuire for the fourth season, and a defense that housed All-Americans in linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and defensive end David Bailey, the Red Raiders rode an 11-1 regular season record all the way to the Big 12 Championship.

There, they handled the BYU Cougars with ease en route to a 34-7 in their home state of Texas, easily earning their first ever College Football Playoff berth.

The team's CFP appearance may have resulted in a shutout 23-0 loss to the Oregon Ducks, but hopes for the team should still be high in the 2026 season.

In away-too-early top 25 rankings by On3 Sports, McGuire's team was spotted at No. 7, ahead of their fellow Lone Star school Texas A&M Aggies and behind the very team that dashed their championship hopes, the Oregon Ducks.

The Red Raiders sit the highest of the five teams representing the Big 12 Conference, with the BYU Cougars spotted at No. 13, the Utah Utes at No. 16, the Houston Cougars at No. 22, and the Arizona Wildcats rounding out the rankings at No. 25.

The Ohio State Buckeyes sit atop the ranks despite their attempt at a second consecutive national championship coming to a halt thanks to the Miami Hurricanes, who are ranked No. 9.

Miami's counterpart in the 2026 national championship, the Indiana Hoosiers, are No. 5, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish filling in the rest of the top five.

Of course, as well all learned from last year, anything can happen. This past year, Tech started No. 23 in the AP Poll, and Indiana was No. 20, and both were given first-round byes in the College Football Playoff this year.

And even though Jacob Rodriguez and David Bailey will both likely be in the NFL draft this upcoming April, and quarterback Behren Morton confirmed that he would not be with the Red Raiders after the 2025 season, the transfer portal has been nothing but kind to Joey McGuire and the team on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Rodriguez and Bailey's departures have already been covered thanks to two All-Conference players in San Diego State edge rusher Trey White and Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine, and the pickup of Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby eliminates any doubt at the signal caller position.

Sorsby, a Dallas native, led the Bearcats to a 7-5 record while throwing for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions, while adding 580 yards and nine touchdowns with his legs during the 2025 season.

With the weapons he'll have, especially with Alabama State wide receiver Jalen Jones coming over to Lubbock, the ceiling could be higher than many believe for Texas Tech's offense.

Here is the full top 25 list, per On3:

1) Ohio State Buckeyes

2) Georgia Bulldogs

3) Texas Longhorns

4) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

5) Indiana Hoosiers

6) Oregon Ducks

7) Texas Tech Red Raiders

8) Texas A&M Aggies

9) Miami Hurricanes

10) Oklahoma Sooners

11) Michigan Wolverines

12) LSU Tigers

13) BYU Cougars

14) Penn State Nittany Lions

15) Ole Miss Rebels

16) Utah Utes

17) Alabama Crimson Tide

18) Washington Huskies

19) USC Trojans

20) Tennessee Volunteers

21) Iowa Hawkeyes

22) Houston Cougars

23) Virginia Tech Hokies

24) Florida Gators

25) Arizona Wildcats

