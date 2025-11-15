Senior Day Celebration Takes Center Stage Ahead of Texas Tech's Regular Season Home Finale
The matchup between the No. 6 Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) and the visiting UCF Knights (4-5, 1-5) in Week 12 marks the final regular-season game of the season at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.
With just two games left — a Week 14 trip to Morgantown, W. Va., to face the West Virginia Mountaineers following a Week 13 bye — the Red Raiders are looking to make some noise. A Big 12 Championship Game appearance is in sight. Even grander, a potential College Football Playoff berth is on the horizon.
However, for some athletes, a different thought is in mind: finishing their college career strong. Texas Tech has 28 seniors whose final games are around the corner, closing the door on their college careers. However, every player has gone through such different journeys, making each one worth celebrating.
"I'm on such borrowed time," said Texas Tech safety Cole Wisniewski at a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 11. "Three years ago, I was a senior. I mean, this is my third senior year, but I mean, I'm super appreciative of my entire college career."
"I think, last game was my 57th college game. I mean, that's a lot of college football, but it's just been such a journey, such a growth opportunity, and I still feel like I'm getting better and better each week."
Wisniewski is one of many defensive starters entering the final chapter of their college career. The defense is led by several veterans, which is part of what has made the unit so elite all season.
A standout group of seniors holds the defensive line together — David Bailey, Lee Hunter, and Romello Height, along with injured interior defender Skyler Gill-Howard. Star linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who will walk on Saturday, Nov. 15, patrols the defense behind his dominant line, making plays every week.
For the other players on the team, it's a bittersweet moment to watch their teammates leave, especially with the goal of future success.
"There's definitely emotions," said linebacker Ben Roberts. "I mean, [Rodriguez] walked last year, and I give him a hard time for that, but it's going to be tough seeing him go, especially the bond that me and him have and the bond that he has with other people on the team. But he's done what he needs, he's needed to do to go to the next level, and I'm excited for him to see him go."
Other notable seniors on Tech's acclaimed defense include linebackers Bryce Ramirez, Chuck Esters III, Terrell Tilmon, Trent Low, and Gage Elder, defensive linemen Dooda Banks and Tanner Allen, and defensive backs AJ McCarty, Dontae Balfour, Chief Collins, and Luke Dillingham.
On offense, the unit is led under center by quarterback Behren Morton, who is in his fifth season in scarlet and black. Morton has played 41 games for the Red Raiders, going from a hometown kid to No. 5 in career passing yards in program history.
In fact, Morton needs fewer than 500 passing yards to climb Seth Doege for the No. 4 spot, which could be achieved before the season's end. This would be a momentous occasion for Morton, who has persevered through injury to accomplish what he has for the Red Raiders.
He will need help from some of his top weapons, including senior wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Reggie Virgil Jr., and tight end Johncarlos Miller II. On the line of scrimmage, the Red Raiders will honor Davion Carter and Will Jados.
Other notable seniors on offense include offensive linemen Jurrien Loftin and Vinny Sciury, tight end Jack Esparza, and wide receiver Haydon Wiginton.
Six of Tech's 11 leaders in offensive snaps are seniors, a number that is matched on defense. Even on special teams, their impact is felt. Punter Jack Burgess is a senior as well, while Low and Ramirez have played a combined 286 snaps on special teams, primarily in coverage. Low leads the team in special teams snaps and has appeared in nearly every operation this season.
"My overall experience at Tech has been phenomenal, from the community to the coaching staff to the players to my experience, it's all just been amazing," Miller said, reflecting on his time in Lubbock. "Everybody's always taking care of me, treating me like a king here. You know what I'm saying?"
"And coming from a smaller FCS school and then coming to a school that sells out the stadium every weekend is just a mind-blowing experience and just something that I'm extremely blessed for."
The Red Raiders face off with UCF on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local time) at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech's Senior Day recognition will take place before kickoff, as each Red Raider will be joined on the field by their family, head coach Joey McGuire, and his wife.
More From Texas Tech On SI
Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.