What Is the Latest Injury Update on Texas Tech QB Behren Morton vs. UCF?
This season has been a roller coaster for Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton, who has consistently proven throughout his career that he is one of the toughest players in the history of the program.
Morton has dealt with a CVS receipt of injuries in his Texas Tech career, and the 2025 season has been no different.
Week 1: Exited at halftime against Arkansas Pine-Bluff with a knee injury
Weeks 2-3: Played against Kent State and Oregon State
Week 4: Exited during the third quarter against Utah with a neck/head injury
Week 6: Came back from injury against Houston following a timely Week 5 bye
Week 7: Exited during the second quarter against Kansas with a leg injury
Weeks 8-9: Missed a pair of contests with Arizona State and Oklahoma State
Week 10: Returned against Kansas State
Week 11: Played against BYU despite signs of injury
According to one report from ESPN's Holly Rowe and Max Olson, Morton is dealing with a "hairline fracture in his fibula." Morton was seen at times in Week 11 against the BYU Cougars with labored movements, raising concern for his health.
However, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire expressed his optimism in Morton's status during the team's press conference on Monday, Nov. 10, saying he feels "good" about his availability. However, he did share that Morton had been throwing in a boot the day before and that the team would limit his activity over the week.
"We're going to have a practice plan, and it's kind of been the same plan," McGuire said. "The last couple weeks, we don't put him in trade periods. He does the scout periods and all the throws and 7-on-7. We'll probably limit some of that tomorrow [Tuesday, Nov. 11]."
"We'll definitely limit movement all week to get him going on Friday, [Nov. 14], our fast Friday will be, really, the aiming point where he really amps up and gets going. … We're an old team, and those guys understand they got to come in and take care of their bodies and everything. And so feel good about where he's at."
Morton is officially listed as probable on the Big 12's player availability report, along with linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and John Curry and defensive lineman Lee Hunter, who is set to face his old team in Week 12, the UCF Knights.
The 2025 season is Morton's fifth with the Red Raiders, playing 41 games for the scarlet and black. He is a hometown kid, growing up in Lubbock, Texas, and he has taken every opportunity and capitalized on it. His head coach, McGuire, has also called him the toughest player he's coached.
However, his injury will remain a storyline to monitor if he is indeed playing through an ailment. After Will Hammond's ACL tear, former Wake Forest starter Mitch Griffis has taken over as the team's QB2, and he suited up against Oklahoma State when Hammond had an early exit of his own.
"All props to our training staff … since I've graduated college already, so I'm not really in-person classes no more. I mean, my mornings, I get up in the morning, and my first thing I do is I'll be in the training room all day. They get my body ready to go," Morton said after the team's win against BYU.
"There's some weeks where I feel like there's no way I get to play this week, and then it kind of comes down to like, 'Hey, I feel good. Let's go.' But we're at the point of the season where everyone's banged up, so I mean today was one that you just had to grit your teeth and fight to finish the game."
