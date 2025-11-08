Staff Predictions for Texas Tech vs. BYU
The No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders football team is set to host the No. 7 BYU Cougars in a top-10 showdown highlighted as the game of the week on ESPN's "College GameDay."
As Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire put it: "This is why you coach, man. This is awesome. This is, you got an 8-0 team versus an 8-1 team, and I think it's one of those games that, man, you look at, it's what football is all about. It's going to be really physical."
It has been over a decade since a game of this magnitude has been played in Lubbock, Texas. Jones AT&T Stadium welcomes the Big 12-leading Cougars in just the third-ever matchup between the two programs.
BYU and Texas Tech are tied 1-1 in the all-time series; the Cougars won 27-14 in Provo, Utah, in 2023, while the Red Raiders' victory came at home all the way back in 1940, 21-20. This time, though, it is a matchup between two powerhouses that are at the height of their powers.
"Texas Tech's different than they were last year, and we're different than we were last year, too," said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake during the team's press conference on Monday, Nov. 3. "So, although there could be some similarities and some things that you can learn maybe as a head coach and some things that you did with strategy, but when it all comes down to it, every week's different."
BYU has built a reputation for its high-thrill victories. The Cougars have pulled off several come-from-behind victories despite being captained by a true freshman quarterback. They are 7-2 in one-score games since the start of the 2024 season and 9-1 when the total goes below 50.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders typically score in bunches and win by wide margins. Outside of their loss to Arizona State, Tech has allowed no more than 20 points and scored no fewer than 34.
They are just one of two teams that rank inside the top five in points per game on offense and points allowed per game on defense, alongside No. 2 Indiana. This has helped them win eight games by a margin of 23 points or more.
Falling in line with Tech's season thus far, the projections expect the Red Raiders to win by more than a touchdown. DraftKings has the scarlet and black as 11.5-point home favorites, with a game total of 51.5 points.
Prediction
Predictor
Texas Tech 31-21
Jordan Epp
Texas Tech 27-20
JD Andress
Texas Tech 28-21
Ryan Kay
Jordan Epp: This will be a battle of strength vs. strength, and that plays into the Red Raiders' favor. No run defense in the country has been better than Texas Tech's, and that is how BYU wants to win.
Slowing down the Cougars' offense will not be easy, but the Red Raiders' offense has an advantage as well. BYU needs to get pressure without blitzing, which has not been a point of success, allowing Texas Tech to control the line of scrimmage on both sides and dictate the game's tempo. This will be critical, as BYU is never out until they are out — keep the Cougars at arm's length to win.
JD Andress: It’s a battle of the heavyweights, and a big test for both teams, including BYU’s freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who will be playing in his most hostile environment to date. The Jones will be rocking, and I expect the Red Raiders to take care of business here. This is their moment to show they are for real.
Ryan Kay: Texas Tech's defense is highly regarded, especially its run defense, which, in one measure, was ranked first nationwide in rush defense EPA. The Red Raiders' strength is directly enhanced by BYU's attack, regarded as a run-first attack.
Jones AT&T Stadium is renowned for being an extremely challenging location for opponents to play, particularly in a high-profile game like this top-10 showdown.
Texas Tech has a lot of momentum and is unbeaten at home this season. It is one of the few teams in the country ranked in the top 10 for total offense, total defense, scoring offense, and scoring defense. The Red Raiders have one of the lowest pressure rates in the country thanks to their outstanding offensive line, which shields the quarterback.
