Red Raiders Tight End Terrance Carter Jr. Announces Return to Texas Tech for 2026 Season

It is hard to turn down the NFL Draft, especially when you could be a potential mid-round pick. However, Texas Tech Red Raiders tight end Terrance Carter Jr. is doing so, announcing his return to Lubbock, Texas, for the 2026 season, foregoing the transfer portal and NFL Draft.

Following the Orange Bowl loss to Oregon and the College Football Playoff exit, Carter shared after the game that he intended to return to Texas Tech in 2026.

"Everything Texas Tech's done," he said after the game during the team's press conference about what made him want to return. "I feel very comfortable where I'm at. I still have little aspects of my game that I have to work on, and I feel like next year, I'll be fully ready to make a decision on declaring."

He followed this up the next day with a post on social media, with an image that read "I'm back." Carter also included the caption, "Red raiders let’s run it back 🖤," on his post on X.

Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. announces his return to the Red Raiders for the 2026-27 football season. | carterdagoat2 on X

Carter joined Texas Tech over the offseason ahead of the 2025 season after excelling at tight end for Louisiana-Lafayette. The Ragin' Cajuns' star pass-catcher recorded 689 receiving yards on 48 receptions in 2024, scoring four touchdowns. He parlayed this success into a Power Four opportunity, and he did not slow down.

In 2025, Carter posted 624 receiving yards and five touchdowns, catching 55 passes. These numbers ranked third, second, and second, respectively, among Big 12 tight ends, showing his high level of production.

However, most intriguing is Carter's skill set, which could make him an appealing draft prospect in 2026. He has received some recent buzz as the 2026 NFL Draft cycle heats up, with NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic reporting that he received some "Day 2 love from scouts," noting his athleticism, route-running, and skill as a run blocker.

All 6 playoff teams playing today have TEs who will be drafted.



Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. has some day 2 love from scouts if he declares. Athletic routes. Underrated asset as a run-blocker. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 1, 2026

Carter's value as a run blocker was his greatest point of improvement. With Louisiana-Lafayette, he posted spectacular grades as a receiver (86.8 PPF receiving grade in 2023, 90.9 in 2024) but left a lot on the table as a run blocker. In 2025, he capitalized on this skill, using his 6'2", 245-pound frame to help establish one of the Big 12's best run games.

"I can say I wasn't as strong last year as I am this year," Carter said in a press conference on Dec. 27 before the Orange Bowl. "Shout out to [head strength and conditioning coach Lance Barilow] and all them, helping me in the weight room."

"The strain, being able to hold blocks longer than what you normally — you know, they say average play is like six seconds, so being able to just fight through on plays where you're not getting the ball and like helping your teammates succeed."

He was also dangerous after the catch, often catching short passes or getting open in space and turning upfield for more yardage. He gained 324 yards after the catch in 2025, according to PFF, which ranks fourth in the country at his position. He showcased the ability to make defenders miss and break tackles, making him a tough matchup for linebackers.

#TexasTech TE Terrance Carter Jr. is at his best making players miss in the open field and creating big gains with the football in his hands. The Louisiana Lafayette transfer has had 344 of his 552 receiving yards come after the catch and is a matchup nightmare for LBs. pic.twitter.com/6CPvRjrusX — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) December 30, 2025

Tight end Johncarlos Miller II spent two seasons with the Red Raiders and split snaps with Carter, though he served more as a blocking type than a receiver. Carter and Miller ranked fourth and sixth on the team in passing-down snaps, respectively.

With Miller on his way out after exhausting his eligibility, Carter could be set for an even bigger role, unless the Red Raiders add another high-profile tight end to complement Carter.

With most of the wide receiver core set to change in 2026 — with multiple players in the transfer portal and leading receivers Reggie Virgil and Caleb Douglas preparing for the NFL Draft — Carter could be a focal point of Texas Tech's passing game alongside returning receiver Coy Eakin.

Additionally, many changes could come for the offense, including a potential new face under center. The Red Raiders met with Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby on Friday, Jan. 2, who also responded under Carter's announcement on Instagram.

Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby comments fire emojis under a post from Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. | carterdagoat2 on Instagram

Carter commented on his activity in the transfer portal on Dec. 27, saying that he wants to bring people in to join the family that welcomed him last offseason.

"When I got here, it was like a family off-bat for me, and I know certain people are looking for that when they get into the portal," Carter said. "So, like, why not come to Texas Tech and be a part of the family that … has gotten close to each other so fast, faster than any team I've been part of. … Why not come join a family and be part of something special?"

With Carter's return and activity in the recruiting scene, Tech's future in 2026 is in good hands, even if some of the details remain uncertain.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI, and follow us on Twitter.