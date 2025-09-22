Texas Tech 5-Star Target Set To Announce Commitment in October
The 2027 recruiting class looks strong for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. A recent commitment from defensive lineman K'Adrian Redmond from DeSoto, Texas, brought the class to three. Redmond joined top-10 recruits Cooper Hackett, an offensive tackle from Fort Gibson, Okla., and LaDamion Guyton, an edge rusher from Savannah, Ga.
Another five-star defensive lineman could be in the Red Raiders' sights, however. Jalen Brewster, a junior at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas County, is set to make his commitment on Oct. 4, and there is optimism for Tech to land the top recruit.
A pair of recruiting analysts at Rivals logged expert predictions for the 6-3, 302-pound Brewster to commit to Texas Tech, writing that they "like the way it’s trending for the Red Raiders."
Texas Tech offered the in-state recruit in May of 2024, being the third team to do so. He has offers from major programs all across the country, with LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas A&M reportedly in the mix, according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.
Brewster is expected to visit for the Red Raiders' contest against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lubbock, Texas, on Oct. 11, if things go Tech's way, according to Wiltfong. He will be in College Station, Texas, this weekend for the Aggies' game against Auburn, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
The Cedar Hill product has also received attention from other Texas Tech recruits. A pair of 2026 commits, wide receiver Chase Campbell and offensive tackle Felix Ojo, commented on Brewster's recent Instagram post. Ojo, who has been an active recruiter for the Red Raiders, replied, "Yk [you know] what we talked abt [about] twin."
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Brewster is a five-star recruit and the No. 8 prospect in the nation. He is also listed as the top defensive line prospect in the nation. He is the No. 17 recruit and No. 1 defensive lineman according to 247Sports and the No. 6 recruit and No. 1 defensive lineman according to Rivals.
Brewster is an impressive athlete, even taking snaps as a wildcat ball carrier on offense in 2024. According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Brewster is a "strong, explosive front-line defender with an impressive combination of size and athleticism." He also displays "startling redirecting suddenness on [his] sophomore tape."
If things go in the Red Raiders' favor, they are looking at a defensive line combination of Guyton, Brewster, and Redmond in 2027, all of whom are top-125 prospects in their class. Between helping Tyree Wilson go No. 7 in the 2023 NFL draft and the impressive front seven the Red Raiders boast in 2025, Texas Tech has a chance to establish a real pipeline along the defensive line.