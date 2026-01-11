As the 2025 college football season concludes, many teams shift their focus to 2026 and prepare to compete next season. One critical component will be adding and developing the upcoming crop of freshmen, many of whom will be enrolling early to train for spring ball.

A majority of Texas Tech's 21-player Class of 2026 are expected to enroll early ahead of the 2026 season, giving them time to get ready to compete and defend their conference title. Some of them are coming off exceptional seasons of their own, including state championships and all-star circuit success.

Several of the Red Raiders' recruits stood out during the all-star circuit, competing at the Navy All-American Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game.

Texas Tech DB signee S’Vioarean Martin has looked good all day



Updates: https://t.co/pxqpgRilC3 pic.twitter.com/3n1ksz3Zus — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) January 6, 2026

At the Navy All-American Bowl, the Red Raiders had five representatives, mostly along the offensive line. Five-star tackle Felix Ojo was the top name, playing alongside tackle Bryce Gilmore and interior offensive lineman JJ Mays for the West All-Stars.

Additionally, the West All-Stars included Texas Tech defensive back commit S'Vioarean Martin. Martin was a standout at the all-star event, making plays on defense.

A look at the get off from 5-star Texas Tech DT Jalen Brewster @j8ylen__



He’s a problem anywhere along the line #UANext pic.twitter.com/u5Pz9DkUD3 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) January 1, 2026

Meanwhile, at the Under Armour All-America Game, it was a Class of 2027 recruit who stole the show. Five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster was reportedly a standout at the event and was named the week's MVP by Rivals.

As a member of Team Pearls, Brewster stood out during practice and live-speed action; he even turned heads with his mobility during a pick-six in flag football.

According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Brewster is a "strong, explosive front-line defender with an impressive combination of size and athleticism." This was on full display all week, as he proved why he was regarded as one of the top recruits in his class — and why several top programs are still vying for his talents despite his commitment to the Red Raiders.

If you ever want to see the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country pick an end zone fade, here it is 🔥



Texas Tech commit Jalen Brewster does it in the first-ever UA All-America co-ed Flag Game @j8ylen__ | #UANext pic.twitter.com/ITWVbStABd — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) January 2, 2026

Team Pearls had another Texas Tech commit on the defensive line, Class of 2026 five-star edge rusher LaDamion Guyton. With Brewster, the duo showed that Texas Tech's future is in good hands.

Brewster will have another opportunity to shine at the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu on Jan. 16. He was invited to the all-star event alongside Ojo.

Ojo, Brewster, and others helped make the Red Raiders' 2026 recruiting class one of the best in the country. They were ranked 18th by 247 Sports composite rankings — the class rises to 13th when including their promising transfer portal additions. Texas Tech is bringing in 21 players from high school, including a pair of five-stars and multiple four-star recruits.

Some of the top recruits not included in the all-star circuit include four-star wide receiver Chase Campbell, linebacker Kaegan Ash, tight end Matt Ludwig, and cornerback Donovan Webb. Texas Tech's classes for 2026 — both incoming freshmen and transfer portal additions — should help the Red Raiders to remain contenders going forward.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI, and follow us on Twitter.