Latest Update on Caleb Douglas, Cam Coleman, and Texas Tech's Future at Wide Receiver

A lot of attention has been placed on Texas Tech's future at quarterback, with rumors that the Red Raiders could add quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the transfer portal. However, an under-discussed topic has been the future at wide receiver, which currently is in a state of limbo.

Texas Tech's offense operated a simple, straightforward rotation at wide receiver, with its three starters playing almost every snap — even in blowouts. Fourteen different wide receivers received at least one target in 2025, but only three played more than 55 passing-down snaps.

Caleb Douglas (753 offensive snaps), Reggie Virgil (737), and Coy Eakin (583) led the way for the Red Raiders at wide receiver; Douglas led the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns (846 and seven, respectively), while Virgil paced the team in receptions (57) and added two rushing scores. Eakin also had a two-score day in the Big 12 Championship Game.

However, the wide receiver room is set to look very different in 2026. Douglas announced his intention to enter the 2026 NFL Draft on X on Friday, Jan. 2. Virgil is likely to make a similar announcement soon after accepting an invite to the 2026 Senior Bowl, where both wide receivers will have a chance to show off for NFL scouts and personnel.

While Texas Tech's two leading receivers are expected to head to the NFL and be potential late-round picks, Eakin is likely set to return for the 2026 season. The Lone Star State native has been a big part of Tech's offense the last two seasons.

Eakin started as a quarterback when he played high school football in Stephenville, Texas; now he is a versatile pass-catcher who played on the outside in 2024 and in the slot in 2025. That gives the Red Raiders flexibility when adding playmakers to their offense.

Behind him, though, there is little certainty. Many of the Red Raiders' young wide receivers have entered the transfer portal. Even if they had limited opportunities on the field, it leaves Texas Tech's wide receiver room in a state of flux.

Texas Tech WRs Organized by 2025 Passing-Down Snaps (Status for 2026):

Micah Hudson, 55 (expected to return)

Kelby Valsin, 35 ( entered transfer portal )

) Bryson Jones, 29 (expected to return)

T.J. West, 21 ( entered transfer portal )

) Leyton Stone, 20 (expected to return)

Roy Alexander, 16 ( exhausted final year of eligibility )

) Tyson Turner, 13 ( entered transfer portal )

) Tristian Gentry, 8 (expected to return)

Haydon Wiginton, 7 ( exhausted final year of eligibility )

) Price Morgan, 6 ( entered transfer portal )

) Michael Dever, 3 (expected to return)

Texas Tech receiver Micah Hudson lines up for a play against BYU during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among the wide receivers expected to take a step forward is Hudson, who was the Red Raiders' highest-ranked recruit ever at the time of signing his letter of intent. He had limited reps in 2024 and initially transferred to Texas A&M before doubling back and returning to Lubbock, Texas, for 2025.

Hudson had his moments, catching eight passes for 112 yards and two scores, both coming against West Virginia in the regular-season finale. His 78.1 PFF receiving grade was fourth on the team, a sign of development after a quiet freshman year. He will be a junior in 2026, and he should have opportunities to prove himself.

Tech also has a few recruits in waiting, developing behind the scenes. Gentry was the Red Raiders' top recruit in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports, which ranked him as a four-star prospect. Jones and Dever were also talented three-star recruits and are expected to return to Texas Tech after their first seasons.

Class of 2026 recruit Chase Campbell could also be a boon to the receiving core. The 6'1" receiver is a consensus four-star recruit and top-100 prospect in his class. He has track speed, multi-sport experience, and proven production.

Frenship’s Chase Campbell celebrates his second touchdown of the evening against Midland Legacy in a District 2-6A football game, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at the Peoples Bank Stadium in Wolfforth. | Olivia Raymond/For the Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another path for Texas Tech could be through the transfer portal. In 2024, the Red Raiders added Douglas from Florida. He went on to produce back-to-back seasons of 800+ yards and 6+ TDs. Virgil joined the team ahead of the 2025 season and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

The Red Raiders have reportedly been tied to multiple playmakers. Florida's Eugene "Tre" Wilson III was connected to Texas Tech, as was Colorado's Omarion Miller. However, neither has scheduled a visit with the program yet.

One of the top players in the transfer portal, Auburn wideout Cam Coleman, is expected to visit with Texas Tech next week. However, he has reportedly been heavily pursued by the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies. He is considered a long shot to join Texas Tech, even though he is technically in the mix, although things could change.

Sources: Top transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman is set to visit Texas and Texas A&M this week. He then plans to take trips to Texas Tech, USC and Alabama the following week. pic.twitter.com/RqP5edG9na — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2026

Even if the Red Raiders do not land a big-fish addition like Coleman, there are still quality players they could pursue. Texas Tech has been connected to NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson by On3, a 6'2" pass-catcher with 629 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

Neither Douglas nor Virgil was a high-profile portal target (343rd and 168th, respectively, in their portal classes) but excelled in scarlet and black. This showed the ability of Texas Tech's coaching staff to develop talent and put players in a position to succeed.

If Texas Tech adds a quarterback like Sorsby or Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, both of whom have reportedly received interest from the Red Raiders, they'll need the pass-catchers to help them succeed. That makes the future at wide receiver a key storyline to follow for Texas Tech this portal season.

