Texas Tech's David Bailey named to Lott Trophy Watch List

Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey has been named to the Lott Trophy watch list.

Chris Breiler

Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas Tech loaded up on big-time talent in the transfer portal this offseason, headlined by edge rusher David Bailey. The 6-3, 250-pound senior arrived in Lubbock as one of the top transfer portal prospects in the nation.

During his three seasons at Stanford, Bailey appeared in 33 games and made 16 starts, accounting for 22.5 TFLs and 14.5 sacks. Bailey was listed as the highest-rated returning edge rusher in college football for the 2025 season according to PFF (Pro Football Focus), and he's viewed by most analysts as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Bailey expected to serve as a critical component of the Red Raider defense this fall, it's no surprise to see his name appear on the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list.

Here's a quick look at some of his career honors prior to Texas Tech:

  • 2022 True Freshman All-America selection by 247Sports.
  • Chuck Bednarik Award watch list (2024, Jr.)
  • Two-time conference weekly award winner as the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week (Sept. 5, 2023) and ACC Linebacker of the Week (Sept. 23, 2024).
  • 2024 All-ACC Academic Team selection (2024, Jr.)

