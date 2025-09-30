Texas Tech is looking to not just defeat Houston but win convincedly
There will be a lot of hype going into this game, like it was the week going into the Illinois and Indiana game but expect Texas Tech to make a statement like Indiana had done against the Fighting Illini.
The history between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Houston Cougars is a long-standing rivalry that was heightened when both teams were in the no longer existing Southwest Conference. The two football programs have a history of competitive games and have recently renewed their rivalry as both teams compete in the Big 12 conference.
All-Time Series History between Texas Tech and Houston.
- All-Time Series Record between the Red Raiders and Cougars: Houston leads the all-time series between the two football programs by a slim margin of 18-16-1.
- Current winning streak: Texas Tech has played very well against the Cougars, going back to 2010, with a six-game winning streak against Houston.
- Last ten games of this rivalry: The Red Raiders have won nine of the last ten games against the Cougars.
Main reasons why Texas Tech will win this game conviencly.
The Red Raiders have one of the most potent offenses in the country because of Texas Tech's high-powered offense, which has the No. 2-ranked scoring offense in the country. The offense is also ranked number one in the NCAA for passing offense and number two in total offense. Texas Tech's offensive firepower gives them a major edge against a Houston defense that gave up 24 points in their last game to Oregon State. They are led by quarterback Behren Morton, who has passed for over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns in the first four games. The Red Raiders also have a very reliable backup quarterback in Will Hammond, who can start and play major minutes if necessary. They have scored 62 points against Kent State and 67 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, among other impressive victories, as well as putting up 45 and 34 points on Oregon State and Utah.
Texas Tech's defense is a crucial component in the Red Raiders' efforts to convincingly defeat Houston on the road, even if its offense receives most of the attention. Texas Tech's defense has been successful this season in slowing down opposing teams' offenses, as the Red Raiders' defensive line has been described as wreaking havoc through four games this season. This unit has played a significant role in Utah's 4-0 start by holding opposing offenses to just 14 or fewer points in each of the four games they have played this season. Houston's offensive attack, which has settled into a groove under quarterback Conner Weigman, will give the Red Raiders' defense a challenge, but Texas Tech's defense should be able to limit his passing in this game.
The main reason Texas Tech will defeat Houston is based on their common opponent they each played this season.
From beginning to end, Texas Tech's victory over Oregon State was a thorough and commanding victory over the Beavers. The Red Raiders led 45-0 in the third quarter and 28-0 at the half. They showed great dominance on both sides of the ball, outgaining Oregon State 599 total yards to 284.
In contrast, Houston's victory over Oregon State was a fierce, hard-fought comeback win. The Cougars' comeback, which included two long touchdown passes in the last few minutes of regulation, to even tie the game after falling behind Oregon State 24–10 in the fourth quarter, shows a contrast in how Texas Tech defeated the Beavers. Houston, in their game against Oregon State, required a defensive stop in overtime to secure the victory with a field goal and a blocked field goal to prevent a loss at the conclusion of regulation.
Texas Tech, on paper and statistically, is playing better than Houston based on its common opponent and its dominating victory over Oregon State. Against the same opponent, the Red Raiders displayed control and consistency on both sides of the ball that the Houston Cougars were unable to match in their game against the Beavers. This disparity is a clear sign that Texas Tech is more capable of defeating Houston than vice versa.
Texas Tech is not just looking to win the Big 12, they are looking to get a better seed for the College Football Playoffs and in a way, looking for more respect. Defeating Houston and not just winning the game, but beating the Cougars by two or more touchdowns, sends a message like how Texas defeated Michigan by 19 on the road last season.
You can make an argument that Texas Tech is being disrespected by being ranked only No. 14 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, with a fellow Big 12 team like Iowa State being ranked higher than them. The Red Raiders' convincing road win at Utah is better than any win from a decent portion of those teams ranked ahead of them at this point in the season. Texas Tech wins this game by a good margin, not to disrespect Houston and their football program, but to show the college football world that they belong in the top tier of college football teams and that they deserve the respect to get one of the top seeds in the upcoming College Football Playoffs.