The transfer portal era has paved the way for college athletes to create new paths, searching for fresh opportunities or new beginnings with another program. However, as a result of the chaos surrounding transfer portal season, another type of proclamation has become popular — amid speculation, athletes often announce their intentions to stay and continue to develop.

That is the case for freshman quarterback Lloyd Jones III, who announced on his social media that he would remain in Lubbock, Texas, for the 2026 season. Amid uncertainty in the Texas Tech Red Raiders' quarterback room, Jones has an opportunity to establish himself in the offense this offseason.

"Grateful to be part of this family and represent this community every snap," Jones said on X on Monday, Dec. 29. "2026 gon' be special. Let’s run it back."

Grateful to be part of this family and represent this community every snap. 2026 gon' be special. Let’s run it back. pic.twitter.com/lAzdKqz4Lq — Lloyd Jones III (@Chubjones2025) December 30, 2025

Jones appeared in one game this season, suiting up against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the regular season closer in Morgantown, W.Va. He tossed a pair of touchdowns in his collegiate debut as the third quarterback to take a snap; he played behind quarterbacks Behren Morton and Mitch Griffis in a 49-0 blowout.

In the contest, he threw for 74 yards while completing four of his five pass attempts. Half of his completions went for touchdowns, both caught by sophomore wide receiver Micah Hudson. The connection proved steady, as Hudson recorded just the fifth multi-reception game of his career and his first multi-touchdown game.

The former high school star quarterback (three stars by 247Sports and four stars by On3/Rivals) from Hitchcock, Texas, in Galveston County, also recorded 15 yards on three rush attempts. He displayed some of the potential he showed in high school, where he recorded 8,164 career passing yards, 107 passing touchdowns, and 29 rushing touchdowns over four seasons.

Jones was just the 79th Texas high school football player to throw 100 touchdown passes in a career, excelling for the Bulldogs. He was the District 12-3A Co-MVP as a senior and an honorable mention all-state selection.

Quarterbacks Holden Phillips (left) and Lloyd Jones III talk during Texas Tech football practice, Monday, August 11, 2025, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Morton set to graduate, the future under center for the Red Raiders is uncertain. Rumors and reports have connected Texas Tech to Cincinnati star Brendan Sorsby and other portal options, such as Notre Dame's Kenny Minchey.

Will Hammond's redshirt freshman season ended in October with a torn ACL, which could put him on a timeline for a return at the start of the season. He opened the season as Tech's QB2, playing behind Morton.

However, after starting a pair of contests in 2025 (1-1 as a starter), he still clearly needs some development before becoming a full-time starter — something that should be harder to get as he focuses on rehab and recovery. That leaves options open for the Red Raiders, a program looking to compete immediately.

Hammond will be back in 2026, as he signed a two-year NIL deal heading into the 2025 season. Griffis is also expected to return, as he opened the season as Tech's QB3 after making his return from an early retirement.

If the Red Raiders do not add a top quarterback in the portal, Lloyd could fight for a role as an immediate backup alongside Griffis. However, if Tech pursues an option like Sorsby, Griffis will probably spend another season developing in the background.

Given that he only played in one game, Lloyd's 2025 season should count toward his redshirt. That should give him plenty of time to develop in Mack Leftwich's system, especially with the offensive coordinator locked into a long-term contract.

In the future, Jones could develop into the Red Raiders' future backup or potentially compete in quarterback battles with Hammond and/or 2027 recruit Kavian Bryant. In 2026, though, he could push for a role as the team's QB2 or QB3.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI, and follow us on Twitter.