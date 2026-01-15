Texas Tech Offensive Lineman Named Freshman All-American

The offensive line is the most misunderstood aspect of the game of football by the average fan. It is a grimy, hard-nosed position that requires skill, technique, power, and IQ. Defensive linemen are athletic and strong, and it's the offensive line's job to hold them at bay. They get their jerseys dirty, so the quarterback does not have to.

It is difficult to make the jump from high school to college as a tackle. Edge rushers are faster, bigger, and smarter. They have more developed pass-rush plans, their hands are more active, and their feet are quicker. However, some players make the jump easier than others.

Texas Tech offensive tackle Jacob Ponton displayed as much of a mastery of the position as could be expected for a redshirt freshman. For his efforts in 2025, he earned a spot on the Football Writers Association of America's Freshman All-American team, making him the only Big 12 offensive lineman to receive such recognition.

Jacob Ponton is a Freshman All-American 🇺🇸



He's one of six OL recognized by @TheFWAA and the only OL from the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/5TZaOWiUd7 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) January 14, 2026

Ponton was one of six offensive linemen to make the list, joining Alabama tackle Michael Carroll, Georgia guard Dontrell Glover, Washington guard John Mills, Minnesota tackle Nathan Roy, and Tennessee tackle David Sanders Jr.

As Texas Tech's right tackle, Ponton appeared in 14 games, starting every single one. He recorded a PFF offensive grade of 60+ in 12 games and 70+ in four, with his best performance coming against Houston in Week 6 (80.3). Ponton excelled as a run blocker but also showed plenty of promise as a pass blocker.

It was not all perfect for Ponton in his debut season. He conceded 24 pressures and six sacks while being called for 10 penalties. However, his 69.3 offensive grade ranked 14th among Big 12 tackles (min. 100 blocking snaps) and was among the top for freshman tackles nationally. These growing pains are only expected for a player with Ponton's experience.

Ponton was also named a Big 12 Honorable Mention by the conference's coaches and a Freshman All-American by The Athletic.

Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Jacob Ponton (70) drops back to block during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

During his redshirt season in 2024, Ponton played just 101 total offensive snaps. He appeared in three regular-season games, playing an average of 10 snaps, before being thrust into action during Tech's bowl game. Against Arkansas, he started and played 70 snaps.

That experience certainly was a factor in his success in 2025, but he played 100 of his 101 snaps at left tackle. For his redshirt freshman campaign, he was asked to mirror his reps on the other side, playing right tackle as North Carolina transfer Howard Sampson took over duties on quarterback Behren Morton's blindside.

Ponton took on the challenge and succeeded, a tall order for a former three-star recruit so early in his career. As he further develops, the 6'8", 305-pound tackle should only further improve. With Sampson returning for 2026, Ponton will likely remain on the right side, with a chance to be the Red Raiders' left tackle of the future.

Of the six offensive linemen named to the FWAA's Freshman All-American team, only two were redshirt freshmen — Ponton and Roy. The last Red Raider to be named to the FWAA's list of first-year standouts was linebacker Ben Roberts after the 2023-24 season.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI, and follow us on Twitter.