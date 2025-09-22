Texas Tech Ranks No. 12 in Latest AP Poll
Texas Tech is officially on the national radar.
Following a commanding 34–10 road victory over No. 16 Utah, the Red Raiders (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) have vaulted to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, marking their highest ranking since the Mike Leach era (2000-2009) and signaling a potential breakthrough season in Lubbock, Texas.
With a 4–0 record and one of the nation’s most lopsided point differentials, Joey McGuire’s squad is turning heads across the college football landscape. Whether it’s chemistry, culture, or clutch execution, Texas Tech is proving it’s more than just a flash in the pan. It’s a serious contender in the Big 12 Conference and the College Football Playoff discussion. With just one ranked opponent remaining, No. 25 BYU on November 8, Texas Tech is firmly in the hunt for a Big 12 championship and building steam as a legitimate College Football Playoff threat.
The Red Raiders’ rise has sparked debate across the college football landscape, with some critics pointing to NIL investments as the engine behind their success. McGuire pushed back, emphasizing player development and internal leadership as the foundation of the program’s momentum.
Texas Tech’s schedule now sets up favorably. With only one ranked opponent left, the Red Raiders have a clear path to contend for a Big 12 title. The biggest concern is the health of starting quarterback Behren Morton. With Morton sidelined during Saturday’s matchup, the spotlight now shifts to backup quarterback Will Hammond.
Hammond stepped in and gave Texas Tech’s offense a jolt of energy, delivering a poised and efficient performance. He connected on 13 of 16 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns, showing sharp decision-making and touch. On the ground, he added eight carries for 61 yards, using his mobility to extend drives and keep Utah’s defense off balance. It was a confident showing that kept the Red Raiders rolling.
There’s growing optimism around Morton’s status following Texas Tech’s dominant win over Utah. On3’s Pete Nakos reports that the senior quarterback is dealing with soreness from a hard hit to the neck area, but the injury isn’t expected to sideline him. With a bye week ahead, Morton has a window to recover and could be back under center for Texas Tech’s October 4 matchup against Houston.
Texas Tech’s rise to No. 12 in the AP Poll isn’t just about one win. It’s about a team finding its rhythm, depth, and identity. With Hammond proving he can lead the offense in a pinch and Morton trending toward a return, the Red Raiders have options and momentum heading into the heart of Big 12 play.