Red Raiders Could Play Air Force Falcons in December Bowl Game

The regular season has come to a close and Joey McGuire's Red Raiders were a success in the Big 12 in his first season. Now there's just one more test for 2022.
The 2022 college football regular season is done, but not yet finished ... if that makes sense.

The College Football Playoff and the other meaningless bowl games have yet to be set, but at the very least, but thanks to the predictability of the bowl season, we have a good idea of where teams might be headed.

Before this season began, many wondered how Joey McGuire would fare in his first season as a Division I head coach. After capping off Tech's regular season with a 51-48 overtime win over Oklahoma, it's safe to say he's getting the hang of it.

The Red Raiders secured their seventh win of the season on Saturday, guaranteeing a winning record in the Big 12, and overall. Now the Red Raiders await their bowl assignment, which will pose an entirely different type of challenge. But it looks like they'll have a full head of steam entering 2023.

Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson gave his best guess for the Red Raiders as well as some of the other bowl-eligible schools.

According to Johnson, the Red Raiders will play at Gerald J. Ford Stadium (the home of the SMU Mustangs) in Dallas in what was once called the Heart of Dallas Bowl. It's now the ServPro First Responders Bowl and will be played Dec. 27.

First Responder Bowl, Dallas (2:15 or 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Big 12 vs. at-large
Texas Tech vs. Air Force

The presumed matchup is Tech against the Air Force Academy. The Red Raiders are 2-1 all-time against the Falcons, with the last win coming with a 55-41 victory in the 1995 Copper Bowl.

The teams split the other two meetings, a 28-13 Falcons win in Colorado in 1983, and a 31-30 Red Raiders win in Lubbock in 1982.

RedRaiderReview.com will be on top of all the Red Raiders and Big 12 bowl game coverage when the matchups are announced.

