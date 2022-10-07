Bowl Bound? Red Raiders Pegged For Liberty Bowl Berth in Latest Projections

It has been an up-and-down season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders in their initial campaign under coach Joey McGuire. The growing pains under a new coaching staff have been evident, as inconsistencies have shown themselves through the first five games.

However, despite said inconsistencies, the Red Raiders currently sit at 3-2 and find themselves three wins shy of earning a bowl bid in McGuire's first year at the helm. While the ultimate goal will always be a Big 12 championship and a New Year's Six bowl appearance, any bowl game for McGuire this year is a big win.

Despite only being five games into the season, it is never too early for projected bowl matchups. In 247Sports' latest bowl game projections they do indeed have the Red Raiders going bowling, taking on the LSU Tigers in the Liberty Bowl.

Liberty Bowl Projected matchup: LSU vs. Texas Tech LSU won four-straight games since a season-opening loss to Florida State, a credit to first-year coach Brian Kelly picking his players off the mat and battling through adversity. Texas Tech beat Texas last week, but suffered a setback against Kansas State on Saturday to further complicate the top of the Big 12 standings.

The two programs have only met three times in their respective histories, with the Tigers owning a 3-0 head-to-head record over the Red Raiders.

McGuire undoubtedly has the Red Raiders playing for him at the highest level, as seen in their win over Texas. Now, as the season progresses, he will aim to make his first bowl appearance in Lubbock and set the foundation for what he hopes to build at Texas Tech.

