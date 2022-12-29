Red Raiders Pour on Offense in First Half at Texas Bowl, Lead Ole Miss

The Texas Tech Red Raiders lead the Ole Miss Rebels 26-7 at halftime of the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.

It's Tech's third visit to the Texas Bowl, after having appeared in 2012 and 2015. The Red Raiders are 1-1 in previous Texas Bowl games played.

The Red Raiders have held the Rebels to just 1-of-6 on third and 1-of-5 on fourth down attempts including a fake punt that was sniffed out and stopped by the Tech defense.

The Red Raiders have been more successful, with 4-of-9 on third down and 3-of-4 on fourth down, while the defense has three total takeaways in the first half.

Texas Tech has two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Shough, who also has a touchdown pass just before the half, and a pair of field goals from Trey Wolff, from 32 and 42 yards.

The defense has picked off Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart twice, once by Marquis Waters and once by Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, one of which led to a Red Raiders touchdown.

Tyler Shough is 17-of-24 for 120 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and has rushed for 50 yards on 14 carries.

It's the 40th bowl appearance in Texas Tech program history, and the fifth time the Red Raiders have played in the Texas Bowl. While Tech is listed as the visiting team on a neutral field, it might feel like a home game since several players hail from the city of Houston, including standout kicker Wolff.

Texas Tech will have the ball to start the second half.

