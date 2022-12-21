Texas Tech Red Raiders Early Signing Day Recap

The Early Signing Period has officially come and gone, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders have finished with an impressive list of student-athletes, and as coach Joey McGuire added, "the fastest class in the nation."

And while more players will be added in February, the bulk of the Red Raiders' prospects are now locked into Lubbock, and many of them will be enrolling early for the spring semester to get rolling with the program.

So who could make an early impact for the Red Raiders?

Let's take a look at a few prospects that will get consideration for early playing time in McGuire's second season in Lubbock.

1) WR Tyrone "TJ" West

West, a 6-1.5, 190-pound WR from Humble High School in Humble, Texas, is Lubbock's highest-rated recruit and was a primary target for McGuire and his staff.

West should fit right in with Myles Price and Jerand Bradley, and make this receiving corps one of the fastest in the Big 12.

2) QB Jake Strong

Jake Strong on Twitter

Strong arrives in Lubbock from Northwest High School in Justin, Texas, north of Fort Worth. His 6-1, 200-pound frame lends to his agility and makes him a perfect fit to lead the Tech offense from under center.

While Behren Morton almost certainly has the starting job locked in, Strong will no doubt provide some competition in the spring.

He chose the Red Raiders over offers from Memphis, North Texas, Colorado State, Western Kentucky, and Cincinnati.

3) WR Kelby Valsin

Valsin hails from Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas, and at 6-1, 180 pounds, his speed and size will contribute to his usefulness in this Tech offense.

He will compete for a starting role next spring against the aforementioned West, as well as returning receivers Price and Bradley.

4) CB Macho Stevenson

The Red Raiders are looking to improve the secondary and landing Shreveport, Louisiana native Marquez Stevenson was a step in that direction.

The 6-0, 170-pound Captain Shreve High School product is quick and agile and has a "nose for the ball" as the saying goes.

Stevenson chose Tech over Mississippi State, Grambling, Sam Houston State, and Indiana, among others.

5) RB Jmaury Davis

Davis will be looking to add to an already stout running back room at Texas Tech, and he'll be able to compete for a starting role from Day 1.

The 6-0, 190-pound back from Clarendon High School in Clarendon, Texas is one of the faster additions to the roster and one of the highest-rated recruits for the 2023 cycle.

