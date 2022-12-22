Where Does Texas Tech's 2023 Class Rank After Early National Signing Day?

The Early Signing Period has officially come and gone, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders have finished with an impressive list of student-athletes, and as coach Joey McGuire added, "the fastest class in the nation."

And while more players will be added in February, the bulk of the Red Raiders' prospects are now locked into Lubbock, and many of them will be enrolling early for the spring semester to get rolling with the program.

Wednesday included marquee decisions, surprises, flips, and everything in between in what can only be described as an unpredictable and almost unprecedented cycle. Some key recruits remain undecided, but most of the players that would affect the top classes have settled on where they'll be in spring.

Considering how programs landed the top level of talent accumulation (SI99 recruits), hit premium positions, addressed needs, and put position groups together is how SI ranks the classes after Wednesday.

23. Texas Tech Verbal Commitments: 27 SI99 Recruits: 0 Leading into signing day, Texas Tech had been both fueled and burned by the flip game. On Wednesday, it kept the volume up by inking one of the country's biggest classes to date.

The Red Raiders can boast a Top 25 class for just the second time in program history, which is also coach Joey McGuire's first full year at the helm.

Alabama from the SEC claims the No. 1 spot with 27 verbal commitments and 12 SI99 recruits. Other Big 12 schools on the list include Texas (No. 3), Oklahoma (No. 12), and TCU (No. 21).

