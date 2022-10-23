Texas Tech Red Raiders QB Behren Morton Calls First Start at Jones AT&T Stadium 'Surreal'

Since his signing with Texas Tech in 2021, many have felt that quarterback Behren Morton is the future for the Red Raiders. After another stellar performance from the redshirt freshman, the future may be now.

Morton led the Red Raiders to a 48-10 shellacking of West Virginia on Saturday, finishing with 325 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He helped Tech's offense get out to a fast start as they scored touchdowns on their first two drives and never looked back on their way to the homecoming victory. It was the second start of his young career, but his first in Tech's Jones AT&T Stadium and Morton says it was an experience that he won't soon forget.

"It was just a surreal moment," said Morton after game. "Getting to play in the Jones for the first time with the best fans in the country. It was really cool, and it's going to be a moment I cherish for a long time."

It was his first start in the Jones, but certainly not his last. Head coach Joey McGuire has some serious thinking to do about who the starter will be when senior Tyler Shough returns. For now, Morton is just happy to have gotten the homecoming win and is soaking it all in.

"It means the world, it really does," replied Morton when asked about how it felt to receive such an ovation for his announcement as starter. "Lubbock, the atmosphere we all have, it's so real. Getting to get the first start and to play for this University, it's a tremendous opportunity."

It's an opportunity that Morton's made the most of so far. He's totaled 886 yards and five passing touchdowns with another score on the ground.

The freshman's done all that in just two starts, and the future is looking brighter by the day. He looks comfortable already and the offense looks the most composed with Morton at the helm.

It's obvious that Morton's the quarterback of the future, but Texas Tech is in the race for the Big 12 title game and McGuire has to give his team the best chance to win now.

The only question now is will that plan see Morton continue to start? The answer should become pretty clear next weekend against Baylor when all three of Tech's quarterbacks will be healthy. For now, Morton will bask in the glory of his first win as a starter, and begin preparing for his next one.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here