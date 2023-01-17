Red Raiders DE Taken Top 10 in Latest Mock Draft

The Red Raiders have had one of their most successful seasons in recent memory in coach Joey McGuire's first season at the helm, posting a 7-5 overall record and going 5-4 in the Big 12.

A big part of that success was thanks to edge rusher Tyree Wilson, who was arguably the Red Raiders' best player the last couple of seasons.

Wilson declared for April's NFL Draft back in November, and many draft experts think he might go in the top 10.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) released their latest mock draft and has Wilson being taken at No. 9 overall by the Atlanta Falcons:

8. ATLANTA FALCONS: EDGE TYREE WILSON, TEXAS TECH Wilson is just what the doctor ordered for the Falcons' defensive line. He’s the kind of edge-setter that their defense has been missing for some time. The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder has a wingspan over 7 feet long and uses that length to consistently win the first-contact battle against offensive tackles. He racked up a career-high 50 pressures this past season.

On the heels of a stellar 2022 season, Wilson hopes to make a splash with an NFL team right out of the gate. Wilson registered 61 tackles (36 solo) last season, seven sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

