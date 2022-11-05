Red Raiders vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Live Game Updates

Few would have predicted TCU to be a top ten team this season, but the No. 7 Horned Frogs have taken no prisoners in 2022. They've gone 8-0 so far and now, they'll pose another difficult challenge for the 4-4 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Will head coach Joey McGuire and this Tech squad have enough firepower to out-duel their latest conference opponent?

Last week, things didn't exactly go according to plan for the Red Raiders as they got stomped by Baylor, 45-17. They'll try to turn things around this week, but to do that they're going to need to start fast and score a lot.

Fortunately for Tech and redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton, TCU ranks 75th in scoring defense, giving up a shade over 27 points per game. To win this one on the road, Tech will likely have to score 30 points or more.

On defense, the Red Raiders will have their hands full with the Horned Frog offense. Led by quarterback Max Duggan, who's thrown 22 touchdowns to only two interceptions this year, TCU has one of the most potent offenses in the country. Duggan's also a threat on the ground, having scored four rushing touchdowns this season as well. If Tech can make him uncomfortable, that should go a long way toward stealing a win on the road.

FIRST QUARTER: Texas Tech 0, TCU 0

-Kick-off set for 11 a.m. (CT).

