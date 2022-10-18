How to Watch, Listen, and Stream Red Raiders vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

After a week off, Texas Tech will host the West Virginia Mountaineers to continue Big 12 action at 2 p.m. CT Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

The Red Raiders needed a break. Since Tech soundly beat Murray State to open the season, it faced a steady diet of ranked teams — five in a row. Some of those games went great, including overtime wins at home over Houston and Texas, the latter of which was Texas Tech’s Big 12 opener.

Some haven’t gone as well, including road losses to NC State and Oklahoma State, the latter of which saw its undefeated season end on Saturday against TCU.

With two losses in Big 12 action, the Red Raiders aren’t completely out of the hunt in the Big 12, in terms of reaching the conference title game. But, Texas Tech can’t really afford another defeat, given TCU and Kansas State are undefeated in league action and two other teams — Oklahoma State and Texas — have just one loss.

Kansas State and TCU play each other on Saturday, as do Oklahoma State and Texas. So a win on Saturday keeps the Red Raiders on the periphery of the title game hunt in coach Joey McGuire's first season at the helm.

West Virginia is coming off its first Big 12 victory, a 43-40 win over Baylor on Thursday.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon:

WHAT: Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2)

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. CT

WHERE: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas (60,454)

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Noah Eagle, Mark Helfrich), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 109 or 200.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Texas Tech -7

Over/Under: 68.5 (u -118, o -110)

Moneyline: Texas Tech -300, West Virginia +200

