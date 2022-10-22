Skip to main content

WATCH: Red Raiders Take Early Lead Over Mountaineers Behind Morton's Arm, Brooks' Legs

The Red Raiders flexed their offensive muscles on the first drive against West Virginia on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are coming off a disappointing 41-31 loss to Oklahoma State two weeks ago, but thankfully, memories are short.

Freshman quarterback Behren Morton got the start that day and had a massive first half, and it looked like the upset was in the making.

But Morton got injured right before halftime, and that limited his mobility - his most effective weapon - in the second half.  Morton finished the day 39-of-62 for 379 yards, two touchdowns, and a costly interception late. He also carried the ball 16 times for 46 yards.

Morton got the nod under center on Saturday and after the rest of the bye week, picked up where he left off in the first half two weeks ago.

The Red Raiders took the opening kickoff 75 yards in eight plays to take a 7-0 lead. Morton completed four passes on six attempts for 54 yards on the drive, including a six-yard completion to Mason Tharp on a 4th and 4 from the West Virginia 40-yard line.

Tech got to the 19-yard line and put the ball in the hands of running back Tahj Brooks, who ran the final 19 yards untouched, up the middle for the touchdown. 

The Red Raiders' defense showed up too, holding the Mountaineers to a three-and-out on its first possession of the game.

Tags
terms:
Tahj BrooksBehren Morton

tahj brooks
Football

