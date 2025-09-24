Texas Tech Star Sweeps National, Big 12 Defensive Honors
Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez delivered a performance that left no doubt.
One of the most disruptive defenders in college football, the senior linebacker swept both national and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors after a dominant showing that showcased his instincts, versatility, and relentless motor. Whether stuffing the run, dropping into coverage, or creating chaos in the backfield, Rodriguez was everywhere, anchoring a Red Raiders defense that continues to make noise across the conference and beyond.
Rodriguez played a pivotal role in the Red Raiders’ dominant 34–10 road win over then-No. 16 Utah, contributing to two turnovers and leading the team with 11 tackles. His disruptive presence and defensive leadership were instrumental in the Big 12 Conference opener, helping Texas Tech set the tone.
In recognition of his standout performance, Rodriguez was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for the weekend of September 20 by the Football Writers Association of America. The Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week is a prestigious weekly honor awarded by the Football Writers Association of America during the college football season. It recognizes the most outstanding individual defensive performance across the nation each week.
Rodriguez’s dominant outing against Utah continues to draw national acclaim. On Tuesday, the Texas Tech senior linebacker was named National Defensive Player of the Week by both the Bednarik Award and the Walter Camp Foundation, adding to a growing list of honors recognizing his game-changing impact. From turnovers to tackles, Rodriguez’s performance was a masterclass in defensive excellence, cementing his status as one of the top defenders in college football.
The Bednarik Award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club since its inception in 1995, honors the nation’s top defensive player in college football. Named after Chuck Bednarik, a legendary two-way player for the Philadelphia Eagles and a College Football Hall of Famer, the award is one of the sport’s most prestigious defensive honors.
Similarly, the Walter Camp Foundation, based in New Haven, Connecticut, and named after the “Father of American Football,” celebrates excellence across the college football landscape. Its key honors include the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the historic Walter Camp All-America Team, and weekly awards for National Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.
Lastly, Rodriguez has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, marking the third consecutive week a Red Raider has earned the conference’s top defensive honor. Rodriguez is continuing a streak of standout defensive efforts that have put Texas Tech’s unit firmly in the national spotlight.
Rodriguez’s sweep of national and conference defensive honors underscores a breakout moment for the Texas Tech senior. With recognition from the Bronko Nagurski Award, the Bednarik Award, the Walter Camp Foundation, and the Big 12, Rodriguez has firmly planted himself among the elite defenders in college football. His performance against Utah wasn’t just dominant. It was defining, setting the tone for what could be a special season in Lubbock.